Top 15 health systems of 2022, per Fortune, IBM

IBM Watson Health, in partnership with Fortune, has released its top 15 health systems, which they find set an example for health systems and hospitals across the nation. With its data, the report will continue to stand as a resource for these groups to improve their quality of care and efficiency.

In its 14th year of publishing this study, IBM Watson Health found that the top 15 health systems had better survival rates, fewer patient complications, fewer healthcare-associated infections, better long-term outcomes, better 30-day mortality/revisitation rates and more. The study also found that patients revered the top 15 hospitals more than peer system hospitals.

Fortune/IBM Watson Health divides its top 100 hospitals into three main categories listed below. It is noted that each system in the table is featured in alphabetical order and does not reflect performance rating. The full report, which includes further details on the methodology of rankings, can be found here.

Top 5 large health systems

Allina Health (Minneapolis) Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) Rush Health (Chicago)

Top 5 medium health systems

Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.) Edward-Elmhurst Health (Naperville, Ill.) PIH Health (Whittier, Calif.) Scripps Health (San Diego) St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho)

Top 5 small health systems