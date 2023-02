Top 100 critical access hospitals, state by state

The Chartis Group, a healthcare consulting firm based in Chicago, has named its 100 best-performing critical access hospitals for 2023.

Top hospitals are rated using publicly available data sets scored across eight performance pillars, according to the firm's website.

Kansas had the most hospitals on the list at 14, followed by Nebraska with 11. North Dakota and Iowa each had nine hospitals make the cut.

The following 100 hospitals had the highest scores on the Chartis Group's INDEX, and are listed in alphabetical order by state:





Arkansas (4 hospitals):

Bradley County Medical Center (Warren)

Howard Memorial Hospital (Nashville)

Mercy Hospital Paris

Stone County Medical Center (Mountain View)

Colorado (1 hospital)

Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte)

Georgia (1 hospital)

St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro)

Iowa (9 hospitals)

Audubon County Memorial Hospital

Cass County Memorial Hospital (Atlantic)

Greater Regional Medical Center (Creston)

Grundy County Memorial Hospital (Grundy Center)

Guthrie County Hospital (Guthrie Center)

Hansen Family Hospital (Iowa Falls)

Mitchell County Regional Health Center (Osage)

UnityPoint Health Jones Regional Medical Center (Anamosa)

Van Diest Medical Center (Webster City)

Idaho (2 hospitals)

Caribou Memorial Hospital (Soda Springs)

St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center (Ketchum)

Illinois (1 hospital)

Hammond Henry Hospital (Geneseo)

Kansas (14 hospitals)

Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center)

Community Memorial Healthcare (Marysville)

Decatur County Hospital (Oberlin)

Fredonia Regional Hospital

Greeley County Health Services (Tribune)

Kiowa District Hospital

Morris County Hospital (Council Grove)

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital (Seneca)

Newman Regional Health (Emporia)

Osborne County Memorial Hospital

Patterson Health Center (Anthony)

Russell Regional Hospital

Sabetha Community Hospital

Washington County Hospital

Massachusetts (1 hospital)

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Maine (2 hospitals)

LincolnHealth (Damariscotta)

Stephens Memorial Hospital (Norway)

Michigan (1 hospital)

Hills & Dales General Hospital (Cass City)

Minnesota (8 hospitals)

Madison Healthcare Services

Mayo Clinic Health System-St. James

Mayo Clinic Health System-Waseca

Meeker County Memorial Hospital (Litchfielf)

Murray County Medical Center (Slayton)

Pipestone County Medical Center & Family Clinic

Riverwood Healthcare Center Aitken Hospital

Sanford Thief River Falls Medical Center

Missouri (4 hospitals)

Carroll County Memorial Hospital (Carrollton)

Harrison County Community Hospital (Bethany)

Mercy Hospital Cassville

Mosaic Medical Center-Albany

Montana (4 hospitals)

Barrett Hospital & HealthCare (Dillon)

Central Montana Medical Center (Lewiston)

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Logan Health Whitefish

North Dakota (9 hospitals)

CHI Mercy Health of Valley City

CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center

CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake Hospital

Jamestown Regional Medical Center

Pembina County Memorial Hospital (Cavalier)

Sanford Mayville Medical Center

South Central Health (Wishek)

Towner County Medical Center (Cando)

West River Health Services (Hettinger)

Nebraska (11 hospitals)

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Brodstone Healthcare (Superior)

CHI Health St. Mary's (Nebraska City)

Community Medical Center (Falls City)

Howard County Medical Center (St. Paul)

Jefferson Community Health & Life (Fairbury)

Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center (Broken Bow)

Memorial Community Health (Aurora)

Memorial Health Care Systems (Seward)

Pender Community Hospital

Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege)

Ohio (1 hospital)

Morrow County Hospital (Mount Gilead)

Oklahoma (1 hospital)

Cimarron Memorial Hospital (Boise City)

Oregon (1 hospital)

Wallowa Memorial Hospital (Enterprise)

Pennsylvania (1 hospital)

Penn Highlands Elk (St. Mary's)

South Dakota (6 hospitals)

Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital (Miller)

Bowdle Hospital

Community Memorial Hospital Avera (Redfield)

Faulkton Area Medical Center

Mobridge Regional Hospital

Sanford Vermillion Medical Center

Texas (4 hospitals)

Collingsworth General Hospital (Wellington)

Hamilton General Hospital

Lavaca Medical Center (Hallettsville)

Olney Hamilton Hospital

Utah (2 hospitals)

Garfield Memorial Hospital (Panguitch)

Heber Valley Hospital (Heber City)

Virginia (2 hospitals)

Bath Community Hospital (Hot Springs)

Shenandoah Memorial Hospital (Woodstock)

Vermont (1 hospital)

Copley Hospital (Morrisville)

Washington (1 hospital)

Providence Mount Carmel Hospital (Colville)

Wisconsin (6 hospitals)

Amery Hospital & Clinic

Ascension Calumet Hospital (Chilton)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley (Bloomer)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar (Menomonie)

River Falls Area Hospital

Westfields Hospital & Clinic (New Richmond)

West Virginia (1 hospital)

Braxton County Memorial Hospital (Gassaway)

Wyoming (1 hospital)

Star Valley Health (Afton)