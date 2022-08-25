Top 10 states for gender equality: Health

States in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic region have fewer gender disparities in several metrics, including physical health, mental health and healthcare coverage, according to an Aug. 25 analysis from U.S. News & World Report.

The gender equality "health" category identifies gender disparities in three metrics: physical health, mental health, and healthcare coverage.

Nationally, 91 percent of women reported having some form of healthcare coverage, while men reported at 87 percent. Alternatively, men reported experiencing fewer days of mental distress than women.

Here are the 10 states with the highest overall ranking, according to the analysis:

Illinois



Texas



New Jersey



Hawaii



South Dakota



Virginia



Oklahoma



Georgia



New York



Maine





Here are the 10 states with the lowest overall ranking, according to the analysis:



