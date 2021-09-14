10 'most innovative universities' for healthcare professions in 2022: US News

U.S. News & World Report released its "Best Colleges in 2022" Sept. 13. Here are the most innovative U.S. universities that have healthcare programs.

The Most Innovative Schools rankings are based on a peer assessment survey. The ranking is based on the colleges that received the most nominations. To be listed, a school had to receive at least seven nominations. To read more on methodology, click here.

Below are the most innovative schools that have programs for health professions and their overall ranking in the most innovative category.



1. Arizona State University (Tempe)



2. Georgia State University (Atlanta)

6. University of Maryland-Baltimore County

8. Purdue University-West Lafayette (Ind.)

9. Elon (N.C.) University (tie)

9. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor (tie)

11. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore) (tie)

11. Northeastern University (Boston) (tie)

14. University of California, Berkeley