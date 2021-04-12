These 9 health systems are the best to work for, per Fortune

Nine health systems made Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list this year, with Texas Health Resources ranking within the top 10.

For its list, Fortune surveyed more than half a million employees on trust, physical and emotional health, and their employer's broader community projects. Confidential employee feedback accounted for 60 percent of each company's score, while the remaining 40 percent was based on support programs each company launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. All companies on the list employ at least 1,000 people in the U.S.

Here are the nine health systems that made the list, ordered by their corresponding number in the overall 100 companies.

7. Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

19. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

28. Southern Ohio Medical Center (Portsmouth)

45. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

49. OhioHealth (Columbus)

67. Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.)

68. BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.)

76. Scripps Health (San Diego)

90. WellStar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)

Read the full list here.

