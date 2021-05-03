The nation's top 27 patient-recommended hospitals, pre-pandemic
The following hospitals were the top patient-recommended hospitals in 2019, according to the most recent Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems — or HCAHPS — scores. Louisiana, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania each had three highly recommended hospitals, more than any other state.
At least 93 percent of patients at these 27 hospitals responded, "Yes, I would definitely recommend the hospital."
The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019.
Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.
Arizona
Mayo Clinic Hospital-Phoenix
California
Casa Colina Hospital (Pomona)
Patients' Hospital of Redding
Colorado
Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)
Iowa
Orange City Area Health System
Idaho
Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise)
Indiana
Unity Physicians Hospital (Mishawaka)
Kansas
Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)
Louisiana
Caldwell Memorial Hospital (Columbia)
Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)
Citizens Medical Center (Columbia)
Maine
Mount Desert Island Hospital (Bar Harbor)
Michigan
Scheurer Hospital (Pigeon)
Mississippi
Tallahatchie General Hospital (Charleston)
North Carolina
Davie Medical Center (Mocksville)
Nebraska
Brodstone Memorial Hospital (Superior)
Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)
Ohio
Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)
Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)
Southwestern Regional Medical Center (Tulsa)
Pennsylvania
Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)
OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)
Wellspan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)
South Dakota
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)
Wisconsin
Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)
Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)
