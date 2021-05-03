The nation's top 27 patient-recommended hospitals, pre-pandemic

The following hospitals were the top patient-recommended hospitals in 2019, according to the most recent Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems — or HCAHPS — scores. Louisiana, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania each had three highly recommended hospitals, more than any other state.

At least 93 percent of patients at these 27 hospitals responded, "Yes, I would definitely recommend the hospital."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Phoenix

California

Casa Colina Hospital (Pomona)

Patients' Hospital of Redding

Colorado

Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)

Iowa

Orange City Area Health System

Idaho

Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise)

Indiana

Unity Physicians Hospital (Mishawaka)

Kansas

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)

Louisiana

Caldwell Memorial Hospital (Columbia)

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

Citizens Medical Center (Columbia)

Maine

Mount Desert Island Hospital (Bar Harbor)

Michigan

Scheurer Hospital (Pigeon)

Mississippi

Tallahatchie General Hospital (Charleston)

North Carolina

Davie Medical Center (Mocksville)

Nebraska

Brodstone Memorial Hospital (Superior)

Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)

Ohio

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Southwestern Regional Medical Center (Tulsa)

Pennsylvania

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

Wellspan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)

South Dakota

Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)

Wisconsin

Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.