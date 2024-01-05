The most-Googled health conditions in the US

People around the world turn to the internet for answers to their healthcare questions. A recent analysis of Google search trends gives insight into what, exactly, patients are curious about.

Compare the Market, a price comparison website owned by the BGL Group, recently shared data from such an analysis with Becker's. The site gathered Google Trends data for 155 nations between March 2022 and March 2023. The top three results under the "health conditions" category were recorded for each country.

Internationally, diabetes was the most-searched condition, followed by cancer.

COVID-19 did not make the global top 10, despite being the main driver of U.S. hospitalizations. However, other surging illnesses — including influenza, which is currently the leading cause for ED visits, and RSV, which has an 81.7% hospitalization rate among children — were more frequently searched by Americans.

Americans searched for these three health conditions the most:

1. Influenza

2. Diarrhea

3. Respiratory syncytial virus