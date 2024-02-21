The most ethnically diverse cities by size

Of the most ethnically diverse cities in the U.S., four of the top 10 are in Maryland, according to a WalletHub report published Feb. 21.

To determine ethnically diverse places, the personal finance website compared 501 of the most populated cities across three metrics: ethnoracial diversity, linguistic diversity and birthplace diversity. Each metric was weighted with a final score of 100, representing the most ethnic diversity. City size was categorized as large city (more than 300,000 people), midsize city (100,000 to 300,000 people) and small city (fewer than 100,000 people).

Here are the 10 most ethnically diverse cities, regardless of size:

Gaithersburg, Md. Jersey City, N.J. Germantown, Md. Silver Spring, Md. Kent, Wash. Spring Valley, Nev. New York City Rockville, Md. Federal Way, Wash. San Jose, Calif.

Here are the cities with the highest concentration of five ethnicities:

Hispanic — Laredo, Texas (95.52%)

White — Rutland, Vt. (93.66%)

Black — Greenville, Miss. (82.78%)

Asian — Waipahu, Hawaii (66.57%)

All others — Hilo, Hawaii (39.59%)

Here are the cities with the most diversity based on city size:

Large cities

New York City San Jose, Calif. Oakland, Calif. Orlando, Fla. San Francisco Boston Sacramento, Calif. San Diego Los Angeles Arlington, Texas

Midsize cities

Jersey City, N.J. Kent, Wash. Spring Valley, Nev. Bridgeport, Conn. Paradise, Nev. Enterprise, Nev. Renton, Wash. Stamford, Conn. North Las Vegas, Nev. Providence, R.I.

Small cities