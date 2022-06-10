The 15 states with the best and worst medical debt collection protections

Maryland has the best medical debt protection policies and Tennessee has the worst, according to the "Medical Debt Policy Scorecard" from the Innovation for Justice.

Each state was ranked based on current policies that reduce instances of medical debt and effectively assist people experiencing debt, according to a May 25 news release from Innovation for Justice, a social justice innovation lab from Tucson-based University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law and the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business in Salt Lake City. Read more about the methodology here.

The 15 states with the best medical debt protection policies:

1. Maryland

2. California

3. Maine

4. New York

5. Colorado

6. Washington

7. Michigan

8. Massachusetts

9. Minnesota

10. Louisiana

11. Ohio

12. Indiana (tie)

12. Missouri (tie)

14. Montana

15. Oregon

The 15 states with the worst medical debt protection policies:

36. Utah

37. Nebraska

38. New Mexico

39. Mississippi

40. Delaware

41. Arkansas

42. Wyoming

43. Hawaii

44. South Dakota

45. New Jersey

46. Rhode Island (tie)

46. West Virginia (tie)

48. Texas

49. South Carolina

50. Tennessee







