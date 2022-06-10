The 15 states with the best and worst medical debt collection protections

Andrew Cass

Maryland has the best medical debt protection policies and Tennessee has the worst, according to the "Medical Debt Policy Scorecard" from the Innovation for Justice.

Each state was ranked based on current policies that reduce instances of medical debt and effectively assist people experiencing debt, according to a May 25 news release from Innovation for Justice, a social justice innovation lab from Tucson-based University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law and the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business in Salt Lake City. Read more about the methodology here

The 15 states with the best medical debt protection policies: 

1. Maryland

2. California 

3. Maine 

4. New York

5. Colorado

6. Washington

7. Michigan 

8. Massachusetts 

9. Minnesota 

10. Louisiana 

11. Ohio

12. Indiana (tie)

12. Missouri (tie)

14. Montana 

15. Oregon 

The 15 states with the worst medical debt protection policies: 

36. Utah 

37. Nebraska 

38. New Mexico 

39. Mississippi 

40. Delaware

41. Arkansas

42. Wyoming  

43. Hawaii 

44. South Dakota   

45. New Jersey

46. Rhode Island (tie)  

46. West Virginia (tie)

48. Texas

49. South Carolina 

50. Tennessee 




