States with highest, lowest 'left before being seen' rate 

Nationwide, 3 percent of patients left emergency departments before being seen in 2021, up from 2 percent in 2020 and 2019, CMS data shows.

The agency's "Timely and Effective Care" dataset, updated July 26, tracks the percentage of patients who left the ED before being seen in 2021. The measures apply to children and adults treated at hospitals paid under the Inpatient Prospective Payment System or the Outpatient Prospective Payment System, as well as hospitals that voluntarily report data on relevant measures for Medicare patients, Medicare managed care patients and non-Medicare patients.

Averages include data for Veterans Health Administration and Department of Defense hospitals. Learn more about the methodology here.

Here are states ranked by the percentage of patients who left hospital EDs before being seen, listed from lowest to highest.

Hawaii — 1 percent

Idaho — 1 percent

Nevada — 1 percent

South Dakota — 1 percent

Utah — 1 percent

Alaska — 2 percent

California — 2 percent

Colorado — 2 percent

Connecticut — 2 percent

Florida — 2 percent

Indiana — 2 percent

Montana — 2 percent

Nebraska — 2 percent

Puerto Rico — 2 percent

Texas — 2 percent

Wisconsin — 2 percent

Wyoming — 2 percent

Alabama — 3 percent

Arkansas — 3 percent

District of Columbia — 3 percent

Georgia — 3 percent

Iowa — 3 percent

Kansas — 3 percent

Kentucky — 3 percent

Louisiana — 3 percent

Maine — 3 percent

Minnesota — 3 percent

North Dakota — 3 percent

New Hampshire — 3 percent

New Jersey — 3 percent

New York — 3 percent

Ohio — 3 percent

Oklahoma — 3 percent

Pennsylvania — 3 percent

South Carolina — 3 percent

Tennessee — 3 percent

Virginia — 3 percent

Vermont — 3 percent

West Virginia — 3 percent

Arizona — 4 percent

Illinois — 4 percent

Michigan — 4 percent

Missouri — 4 percent

Mississippi — 4 percent

North Carolina — 4 percent

Oregon — 4 percent

Washington — 4 percent

Massachusetts — 5 percent

Maryland — 5 percent

New Mexico — 5 percent

Rhode Island — 5 percent

Delaware — 6 percent