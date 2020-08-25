States ranked by unemployment rate

Massachusetts has the highest unemployment rate of all U.S. states, according to a new ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on seasonally adjusted data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate measures unemployment among civilians ages 16 and up, sorted by place of residence.

As of July, the national unemployment rate was 10.2 percent.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 43.

Massachusetts — 16.1 percent of residents are unemployed New York — 15.9 Nevada — 14 New Jersey — 13.8 Pennsylvania — 13.7 California — 13.3 Hawaii — 13.1 New Mexico — 12.7 Alaska — 11.6 Florida — 11.3

Illinois — 11.3 Rhode Island — 11.2 Mississippi — 10.8 Arizona — 10.6 Delaware — 10.4

Oregon — 10.4 Washington — 10.3 Connecticut — 10.2 Maine — 9.9

West Virginia — 9.9 Tennessee — 9.5 Louisiana — 9.4 Ohio — 8.9 Michigan — 8.7 South Carolina — 8.6 North Carolina — 8.5 District of Columbia — 8.4 Vermont — 8.3 New Hampshire — 8.1 Texas — 8

Virginia — 8 Alabama — 7.9 Indiana — 7.8 Minnesota — 7.7 Georgia — 7.6

Maryland — 7.6 Colorado — 7.4 Kansas — 7.2 Arkansas — 7.1

Oklahoma — 7.1

Wyoming — 7.1 Wisconsin — 7 Missouri — 6.9 Iowa — 6.6

North Dakota — 6.6 Montana — 6.4 South Dakota — 6.3 Kentucky — 5.7 Idaho — 5 Nebraska — 4.8 Utah — 4.5

