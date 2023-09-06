States ranked by total medical school graduates in 2022

New York medical schools graduated the most students in 2022, while South Dakota saw the lowest number of medical school graduates, according to new data published by KFF and sourced from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The data includes allopathic and osteopathic medical school graduates. The national total was 28,753 graduates last year. There was no graduate data reported in Alaska, Delaware, Montana or Wyoming.

States ranked by total medical school graduates in 2022:

  1. New York: 2,628
  2. Pennsylvania: 1,902
  3. Texas: 1,897
  4. California: 1,725
  5. Florida: 1,355
  6. Illinois: 1,342
  7. Ohio: 1,262
  8. Michigan: 1,247
  9. Missouri: 1,095
  10. Virginia: 836
  11. New Jersey: 713
  12. Massachusetts: 693
  13. Georgia: 691
  14. Tennessee: 680
  15. North Carolina: 675
  16. Alabama: 562
  17. Arizona: 533
  18. South Carolina: 511
  19. Louisiana: 501
  20. Indiana: 495
  21. District of Columbia: 480
  22. Colorado: 464
  23. Washington: 448
  24. Kentucky: 445
  25. Maryland: 439
  26. Wisconsin: 406
  27. Iowa: 374
  28. West Virginia: 371
  29. Minnesota: 334
  30. Arkansas: 300
  31. Nevada: 298
  32. Nebraska: 296
  33. Connecticut: 295
  34. Oklahoma: 269
  35. New Mexico: 267
  36. Mississippi: 247
  37. Kansas: 202
  38. Maine: 162
  39. Oregon: 149
  40. Rhode Island: 148
  41. Idaho: 145
  42. Vermont: 119
  43. Utah: 113
  44. New Hampshire: 99
  45. North Dakota: 70
  46. Hawaii: 69
  47. South Dakota: 64

