New York medical schools graduated the most students in 2022, while South Dakota saw the lowest number of medical school graduates, according to new data published by KFF and sourced from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The data includes allopathic and osteopathic medical school graduates. The national total was 28,753 graduates last year. There was no graduate data reported in Alaska, Delaware, Montana or Wyoming.

States ranked by total medical school graduates in 2022: