States ranked by polio vaccination rates 

Mississippi has the highest rate of polio vaccinations among kindergartners in the U.S. while Washington, D.C. has the lowest, according to data from the CDC.

The data, last updated May 3, covers vaccination data from state reports of the estimated number of children in child care, kindergarten and middle school who have received recommended or required vaccinations.

Polio vaccines are required for children entering kindergarten in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., but states allow medical exemptions, and religious or philosophical exemptions in some cases as well, NBC reported Aug. 15.

Here are how states stack up in terms of polio vaccinations for the 2020-21 school year:

Editor's note: There are several ties. Alaska, Illinois and West Virginia did not report data.

1. Mississippi – 98.9

2. Louisiana – 98.6

3. New York – 97.9

4. Nebraska – 97

5. Rhode Island – 96.9

6. Tennessee – 96.5

7. Nevada – 96.1

8. Michigan – 95.9

Delaware – 95.9

9. New Mexico – 95.7

10. Massachusetts – 95.6

11. Pennsylvania – 95.4

12. South Carolina – 95.3

13. Connecticut – 95.2

California – 95.2

North Carolina – 95.2

Texas – 95.2

14. Alabama – 94.7

15. South Dakota – 94.5

16. New Jersey – 94.3

17. Maine – 94.2

18. Virginia – 94.1

19. Vermont – 93.7

20. Iowa – 93.4

Washington – 93.4

21. Florida – 93.3

22. North Dakota – 93.2

23. Missouri – 92.9

Montana – 92.9

24. Arkansas – 92.7

25. Kansas – 92.5

26. Arizona – 92.3

27. Oregon – 92

28. Oklahoma – 91.3

Utah – 91.3

29. New Hampshire – 90.8

30. Wyoming – 90.2

31. Kentucky – 90.1

Maryland – 90.1

32. Indiana – 89.9

33. Colorado – 89.8

34. Minnesota – 89.7

35. Ohio – 89.4

36. Georgia – 88.5

37. Hawaii – 88.4

38. Wisconsin – 87.2

39. Idaho – 86.6

40. Washington, D.C. – 80.4