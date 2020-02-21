States ranked by life expectancy
Hawaiians has the highest life expectancy of all U.S. states, according to a new ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The data is based on pooled 2011-2015 National Vital Statistics System mortality and birth data as well as 2013 population estimates. This is the latest data available.
Here are the U.S. states and the District of Columbia ranked by average life expectancy:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 31.
1. Hawaii: 82 years
2. California: 81.3 years
3. Minnesota: 81 years
New York: 81 years
Connecticut: 80.9 years
Massachusetts: 80.7 years
4. Colorado: 80.5 years
New Jersey: 80.5 years
5. Washington: 80.3 years
6. Florida: 80.1 years
New Hampshire: 80.1 years
7. Vermont: 80 years
8. Arizona: 79.9 years
Rhode Island: 79.9 years
9. Utah: 79.8 years
10. North Dakota: 79.7 years
11. Iowa: 79.6 years
Maryland: 79.6 years
Nebraska: 79.6 years
Oregon: 79.6 years
12. Idaho: 79.4 years
South Dakota: 79.4 years
Virginia: 79.4 years
13. Illinois: 79.3 years
14. Alaska: 78.8 years
Texas: 78.8 years
Wyoming: 78.8 years
15. Delaware: 78.7 years
16. Kansas: 78.6 years
Montana: 78.6 years
Pennsylvania: 78.6 years
17. District of Columbia: 78.5 years
18. Nevada: 78.4 years
New Mexico: 78.4 years
19. Michigan: 78.2 years
20. North Carolina: 78.1 years
21. Georgia: 77.7 years
22. Missouri: 77.6 years
Ohio: 77.6 years
23. Indiana: 77.4 years
24. South Carolina: 77 years
25. Tennessee: 76.3 years
26. Arkansas: 76 years
Louisiana: 76 years
27. Kentucky: 75.9 years
28. Oklahoma: 75.8 years
29. Alabama: 75.5 years
30. West Virginia: 75.3 years
31. Mississippi: 74.9 years
Data for Maine and Wisconsin were not available.
