States ranked by life expectancy

Hawaiians has the highest life expectancy of all U.S. states, according to a new ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The data is based on pooled 2011-2015 National Vital Statistics System mortality and birth data as well as 2013 population estimates. This is the latest data available.

Here are the U.S. states and the District of Columbia ranked by average life expectancy:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 31.

1. Hawaii: 82 years

2. California: 81.3 years

3. Minnesota: 81 years

New York: 81 years

Connecticut: 80.9 years

Massachusetts: 80.7 years

4. Colorado: 80.5 years

New Jersey: 80.5 years

5. Washington: 80.3 years

6. Florida: 80.1 years

New Hampshire: 80.1 years

7. Vermont: 80 years

8. Arizona: 79.9 years

Rhode Island: 79.9 years

9. Utah: 79.8 years

10. North Dakota: 79.7 years

11. Iowa: 79.6 years

Maryland: 79.6 years

Nebraska: 79.6 years

Oregon: 79.6 years

12. Idaho: 79.4 years

South Dakota: 79.4 years

Virginia: 79.4 years

13. Illinois: 79.3 years

14. Alaska: 78.8 years

Texas: 78.8 years

Wyoming: 78.8 years

15. Delaware: 78.7 years

16. Kansas: 78.6 years

Montana: 78.6 years

Pennsylvania: 78.6 years

17. District of Columbia: 78.5 years

18. Nevada: 78.4 years

New Mexico: 78.4 years

19. Michigan: 78.2 years

20. North Carolina: 78.1 years

21. Georgia: 77.7 years

22. Missouri: 77.6 years

Ohio: 77.6 years

23. Indiana: 77.4 years

24. South Carolina: 77 years

25. Tennessee: 76.3 years

26. Arkansas: 76 years

Louisiana: 76 years

27. Kentucky: 75.9 years

28. Oklahoma: 75.8 years

29. Alabama: 75.5 years

30. West Virginia: 75.3 years

31. Mississippi: 74.9 years

Data for Maine and Wisconsin were not available.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

States ranked by annual healthcare cost per smoker

States ranked by adults with fair, poor health

How 29 physician specialties rank on happiness outside of work

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.