States ranked by COVID-19 case fatality rate
Pennsylvania has the highest COVID-19 case fatality rate in the country, according to data from a panel of nonpartisan public health and crisis experts.
A panel has created the COVID Exit Strategy to track each state's progress toward the interventions needed to stop the spread of COVID-19. The tracker uses data from a variety of sources, including the CDC, the COVID Tracking Project, Kaiser Family Foundation and news sources. Learn more here.
Here are the 50 states and District of Columbia ranked by COVID-19 case fatality rate, which is the proportion of people with a particular condition who die from that condition.
Note: Some states have the same case fatality rate, resulting in a numerical listing of 43.
1. Pennsylvania: 14.4 percent
2. New Jersey: 13 percent
3. Colorado: 10.2 percent
4. Connecticut: 10.5 percent
5. Massachusetts: 9.3 percent
6. Missouri: 8.6 percent
7. Washington: 8.4 percent
8. West Virginia: 8 percent
9. Michigan: 7.9 percent
New Hampshire: 7.9 percent
10. Louisiana: 7.8 percent
11. Ohio: 7.7 percent
12. Nevada: 7.2 percent
13. New York: 7 percent
14. Indiana: 6.9 percent
15. District of Columbia: 6.7 percent
16. Rhode Island: 6.6 percent
17. New Mexico: 6 percent
18. Vermont: 5.9 percent
19. Florida: 5.6 percent
20. Mississippi: 5.4 percent
21. Delaware: 5.2 percent
22. Illinois: 5.2 percent
23. Georgia: 5 percent
Arizona: 5 percent
24. Maryland: 4.3 percent
25. Kentucky: 4 percent
26. California: 3.9 percent
South Carolina: 3.9 percent
27. Alabama: 3.6 percent
28. Iowa: 3.4 percent
29. Wyoming: 3.3 percent
30. Minnesota: 3.2 percent
31. Maine: 3 percent
32. Texas: 2.7 percent
33. North Carolina: 2.6 percent
34. Virginia: 2.4 percent
35. Oregon: 2.3 percent
36. Wisconsin: 2.2 percent
37. Idaho: 2.1 percent
Oklahoma: 2.1 percent
38. Tennessee: 1.8 percent
39. North Dakota: 1.7 percent
South Dakota: 1.7 percent
40. Kansas: 1.2 percent
Nebraska: 1.2 percent
41. Arkansas: 0.9 percent
42. Utah: 0.7 percent
43. Alaska: 0 percent
Hawaii: 0 percent
Montana: 0 percent
