States ranked by COVID-19 case fatality rate

Pennsylvania has the highest COVID-19 case fatality rate in the country, according to data from a panel of nonpartisan public health and crisis experts.

A panel has created the COVID Exit Strategy to track each state's progress toward the interventions needed to stop the spread of COVID-19. The tracker uses data from a variety of sources, including the CDC, the COVID Tracking Project, Kaiser Family Foundation and news sources. Learn more here.

Here are the 50 states and District of Columbia ranked by COVID-19 case fatality rate, which is the proportion of people with a particular condition who die from that condition.

Note: Some states have the same case fatality rate, resulting in a numerical listing of 43.

1. Pennsylvania: 14.4 percent

2. New Jersey: 13 percent

3. Colorado: 10.2 percent

4. Connecticut: 10.5 percent

5. Massachusetts: 9.3 percent

6. Missouri: 8.6 percent

7. Washington: 8.4 percent

8. West Virginia: 8 percent

9. Michigan: 7.9 percent

New Hampshire: 7.9 percent

10. Louisiana: 7.8 percent

11. Ohio: 7.7 percent

12. Nevada: 7.2 percent

13. New York: 7 percent

14. Indiana: 6.9 percent

15. District of Columbia: 6.7 percent

16. Rhode Island: 6.6 percent

17. New Mexico: 6 percent

18. Vermont: 5.9 percent

19. Florida: 5.6 percent

20. Mississippi: 5.4 percent

21. Delaware: 5.2 percent

22. Illinois: 5.2 percent

23. Georgia: 5 percent

Arizona: 5 percent

24. Maryland: 4.3 percent

25. Kentucky: 4 percent

26. California: 3.9 percent

South Carolina: 3.9 percent

27. Alabama: 3.6 percent

28. Iowa: 3.4 percent

29. Wyoming: 3.3 percent

30. Minnesota: 3.2 percent

31. Maine: 3 percent

32. Texas: 2.7 percent

33. North Carolina: 2.6 percent

34. Virginia: 2.4 percent

35. Oregon: 2.3 percent

36. Wisconsin: 2.2 percent

37. Idaho: 2.1 percent

Oklahoma: 2.1 percent

38. Tennessee: 1.8 percent

39. North Dakota: 1.7 percent

South Dakota: 1.7 percent

40. Kansas: 1.2 percent

Nebraska: 1.2 percent

41. Arkansas: 0.9 percent

42. Utah: 0.7 percent

43. Alaska: 0 percent

Hawaii: 0 percent

Montana: 0 percent

More articles on ratings and rankings:

20 largest healthcare companies in the world

8 most innovative hospitals, according to 550+ hospital leaders

Top 10 specialties with highest percentage of female physicians

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.