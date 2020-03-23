States ranked by counties without ICU beds
Texas has the most counties with no intensive care unit beds, according to analysis by Kaiser Health News.
For the analysis, Kaiser Health News identified the number of ICU beds each hospital reported in its most recent financial cost report, filed annually to CMS, and then totaled the number of ICU beds per county. The ICU bed tally does not include Veterans Affairs hospitals.
U.S. states ranked by the number of counties with zero ICU beds:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 39.
1. Texas: 166 counties
2. Georgia: 95 counties
3. Nebraska: 81 counties
4. Missouri: 78 counties
5. Kansas: 76 counties
Virginia: 76 counties
6. Iowa: 69 counties
7. Kentucky: 67 counties
8. Illinois: 56 counties
9. South Dakota: 55 counties
10. Minnesota: 54 counties
11. Oklahoma: 50 counties
12. Mississippi: 49 counties
13. North Dakota: 47 counties
14. Arkansas: 46 counties
15. Tennessee: 44 counties
16. Montana: 43 counties
17. Colorado: 37 counties
18. Indiana: 36 counties
19. Michigan: 35 counties
North Carolina: 35 counties
20. Wisconsin: 34 counties
21. Idaho: 33 counties
22. West Virginia: 31 counties
23. Louisiana: 29 counties
24. Florida: 23 counties
25. Alaska: 23 counties
26. Alabama: 21 counties
27. Ohio: 19 counties
28. Washington: 18 counties
29. Utah: 16 counties
30. Oregon: 15 counties
31. New Mexico: 14 counties
32. New York: 14 counties
33. Nevada: 12 counties
Wyoming: 12 counties
South Carolina: 12 counties
34. California: 11 counties
Pennsylvania: 11 counties
35. Vermont: 7 counties
36. Arizona: 4 counties
Maryland: 4 counties
37. Maine: 3 counties
38. Massachusetts: 2 counties
39. Hawaii: 1 county
New Hampshire: 1 county
Rhode Island: 1 county
