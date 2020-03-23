States ranked by counties without ICU beds

Texas has the most counties with no intensive care unit beds, according to analysis by Kaiser Health News.

For the analysis, Kaiser Health News identified the number of ICU beds each hospital reported in its most recent financial cost report, filed annually to CMS, and then totaled the number of ICU beds per county. The ICU bed tally does not include Veterans Affairs hospitals.

U.S. states ranked by the number of counties with zero ICU beds:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 39.

1. Texas: 166 counties

2. Georgia: 95 counties

3. Nebraska: 81 counties

4. Missouri: 78 counties

5. Kansas: 76 counties



Virginia: 76 counties

6. Iowa: 69 counties

7. Kentucky: 67 counties

8. Illinois: 56 counties

9. South Dakota: 55 counties

10. Minnesota: 54 counties

11. Oklahoma: 50 counties

12. Mississippi: 49 counties

13. North Dakota: 47 counties

14. Arkansas: 46 counties

15. Tennessee: 44 counties

16. Montana: 43 counties

17. Colorado: 37 counties

18. Indiana: 36 counties

19. Michigan: 35 counties

North Carolina: 35 counties

20. Wisconsin: 34 counties

21. Idaho: 33 counties

22. West Virginia: 31 counties

23. Louisiana: 29 counties

24. Florida: 23 counties

25. Alaska: 23 counties

26. Alabama: 21 counties

27. Ohio: 19 counties

28. Washington: 18 counties

29. Utah: 16 counties

30. Oregon: 15 counties

31. New Mexico: 14 counties

32. New York: 14 counties

33. Nevada: 12 counties

Wyoming: 12 counties

South Carolina: 12 counties

34. California: 11 counties

Pennsylvania: 11 counties

35. Vermont: 7 counties

36. Arizona: 4 counties

Maryland: 4 counties

37. Maine: 3 counties

38. Massachusetts: 2 counties

39. Hawaii: 1 county

New Hampshire: 1 county

Rhode Island: 1 county

