States ranked by anxiety, depression rates: Sept. 15-27

Louisiana had the highest percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression in the second half of September, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation published Oct. 12.

The ranking is based on data from the Household Pulse Survey, conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau and National Center for Health Statistics. It's been performed weekly since April 23, 2020. The following figures are from the most recent survey phase that began July 21, 2021.

Overall, about 32 percent of 53,355 adults surveyed in the U.S. during the latest phase reported experiencing anxiety or depression symptoms.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up.

Note: This list includes ties.

1. Louisiana — 41.7 percent of adults report anxiety or depressive disorder

2. Oklahoma — 41.6

3. Missouri — 39.4

4. Mississippi — 39.2

5. Arkansas — 38.3

6. New York —37.4

7. Nevada —37

8. Oregon — 36.6

9. Alaska — 36.5

9. Tennessee — 36.5

11. Washington — 36.2

12. Kansas — 35.7

13. Utah — 35.6

14. Hawaii — 34.5

15. New Mexico —34.2

16. Montana — 34

17. California — 33.9

17. Delaware — 33.9

19. Texas — 32.5

20. Alabama — 32.4

21. Virginia — 31.8

22. District of Columbia — 31.7

23. Florida — 31.5

23. Pennsylvania — 31.5

25. Indiana — 31.4

26. Georgia — 31.3

27. Maine — 31.2

28. Arizona — 30.9

28. Colorado —30.9

30. West Virginia — 30.7

31. Iowa — 30.4

31. Maryland — 30.4

33. Idaho — 29.7

33. Illinois — 29.7

33. New Jersey — 29.7

36. Kentucky — 29.1

37. North Carolina — 28.6

38. Wisconsin — 28.3

39. Ohio — 28.2

40. Connecticut — 28.1

41. Massachusetts — 27.9

42. North Dakota — 27.4

43. Wyoming —27.2

44. South Carolina — 27.1

45. Rhode Island — 27

46. New Hampshire — 26.8

47. Minnesota — 26.5

48. Michigan — 26.4

49. Nebraska — 26.3

50. Vermont — 24.3

51. South Dakota — 23.7