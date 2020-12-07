States ranked by adults reporting anxiety, depression amid pandemic

Nationally, 41.4 percent of U.S. adults are reporting anxiety or depression symptoms, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The survey, conducted Oct. 28 to Nov. 9, asked U.S. adults if they were experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder more than half of the time or nearly every day.

Washington, D.C. had the highest percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression, while North Dakota had the lowest.

Below, are all 50 states and Washington, D.C. ranked by percentage of adults experiencing anxiety and/or depression symptoms amid the pandemic:

Note: This list contains ties.

1. Washington, D.C.: 50.5

2. Nevada: 47.3

3. Georgia: 46.4

4. Alabama: 44.8

5. Texas: 44.4

6. Iowa: 44.3

7. Oregon: 44.1

8. Maine: 43.8

Vermont: 43.8

9. California: 43.7

10. Florida: 43.6

Kansas: 43.6

11. Hawaii: 43.4

12. Colorado: 43.3

Oklahoma: 43.3

13. Massachusetts: 42.8

14. Mississippi: 42.7

15. Louisiana: 42.3

North Carolina: 42.3

Rhode Island: 42.3

16. Idaho: 42.2

17. Ohio: 42.0

18. Connecticut: 41.8

Illinois: 41.8

19. Arkansas: 41.6

20. Delaware: 41.5

21. South Carolina: 41.4

22. Pennsylvania: 41.3

23. Indiana: 40.9

24. Kentucky: 40.8

25. Arizona: 40.3

Missouri: 40.3

26. Maryland: 39.7

27. Montana: 39.4

28. West Virginia: 39.3

29. New Hampshire: 39.2

Wisconsin: 39.2

30. Washington: 38.8

31. Alaska: 38.2

32. Nebraska: 38.1

33. Minnesota: 37.1

34. Wyoming: 37.0

35. New Jersey: 36.9

36. Tennessee: 36.7

Virginia: 36.7

37. New York: 36.5

38. Utah: 36.4

39. Michigan: 34.8

40. South Dakota: 32.3

41. North Dakota: 25.5

