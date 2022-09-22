Physician assistant burnout, by specialty

Erica Carbajal -

Last year, 30.6 percent of certified physician assistants reported experiencing burnout, according to a new report from the National Commission of Certification on Physician Assistants published Sept. 20. 

At the same time, 70.5 percent of physician assistants said they are completely or mostly satisfied with their job, according to the group's 2021 Statistical Profile of Certified PAs by Specialty report. Data in the report are based on responses from 133,905 PAs who were certified as of Dec. 31, 2021. 

Here are PA burnout rates from the report, ranked by specialty: 

1. Critical care medicine — 37.9 percent 

2. Emergency medicine — 36.8 percent 

3. Oncology — 35.1 percent 

4. Hospital medicine — 34.3 percent

5. Family medicine/general practice — 34.2 percent

6. Geriatrics — 33.7 percent 

7. Internal medicine-general medicine — 33.6 percent 

8. Primary care — 33.4 percent 

9. Psychiatry — 31.8 percent

10. Gastroenterology — 31.3 percent

11. Pain medicine — 30.8 percent 

12. Neurology — 30.2 percent

13. Neurosurgery — 29.2 percent 

14. Urology — 28.4 percent 

15. Cardiothoracic and vascular surgery — 27.7 percent 

15. Cardiology — 27.7 percent (tie)

17. Obstetrics and gynecology — 26.5 percent 

18. Pediatrics (general) — 26.3 percent 

19. General surgery — 24.9 percen

20. Occupational medicine — 25.3 percen

21. Orthopedic surgery — 24.7 percent

22. Otolaryngology — 23.9 percent

23. Physical medicine/rehabilitation — 23.3 percen

24. Plastic surgery — 23.2 percent

25. Dermatology — 22.9 percent

