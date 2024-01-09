Several of the most secure jobs in America can be done with an associate's degree or high school diploma, according to a Jan. 9 ranking from U.S. News & World Report.
The publication considered data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and its 2024 Best Jobs Ranking to compile the report, specifically accounting for the current unemployment rate; future job prospects and potential for job growth in the position over the next 10 years.
These 20 roles emerged as the most stable, according to U.S. News:
- Nurse practitioner
- Statistician
- Veterinary technologist and technician
- Software developer
- Information security analyst
- Medical and health services manager
- Physical therapist assistant
- Occupational therapy assistant
- Physician assistant
- Data scientist
- Operations research analyst
- Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselor
- Sports coach
- Speech-language pathologist
- Electrician
- Hearing aid specialist
- Forensic science technician
- Massage therapist
- Actuary
- Market research analyst