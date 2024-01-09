Most secure jobs in America

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Several of the most secure jobs in America can be done with an associate's degree or high school diploma, according to a Jan. 9 ranking from U.S. News & World Report

The publication considered data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and its 2024 Best Jobs Ranking to compile the report, specifically accounting for the current unemployment rate; future job prospects and potential for job growth in the position over the next 10 years. 

These 20 roles emerged as the most stable, according to U.S. News

  • Nurse practitioner

  • Statistician

  • Veterinary technologist and technician

  • Software developer

  • Information security analyst

  • Medical and health services manager

  • Physical therapist assistant

  • Occupational therapy assistant

  • Physician assistant

  • Data scientist

  • Operations research analyst

  • Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselor

  • Sports coach

  • Speech-language pathologist

  • Electrician

  • Hearing aid specialist

  • Forensic science technician

  • Massage therapist

  • Actuary

  • Market research analyst

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles