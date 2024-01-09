Several of the most secure jobs in America can be done with an associate's degree or high school diploma, according to a Jan. 9 ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

The publication considered data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and its 2024 Best Jobs Ranking to compile the report, specifically accounting for the current unemployment rate; future job prospects and potential for job growth in the position over the next 10 years.

These 20 roles emerged as the most stable, according to U.S. News: