Most active healthcare investors, ranked by CB Insights

OrbiMed Advisors was the most active healthcare investor in the first quarter of 2021, backing 25 companies, according to a new report from CB Insights.

In its "State of Healthcare Q1, 2021" report, the tech market intelligence platform analyzed data on deal volume and value to understand investor trends in the healthcare sector.



CB Insights found that the first quarter of 2021 set a net record for global healthcare funding, as it hit $31.6 billion.

Here is a breakdown of the 11 most active healthcare investors, based on unique healthcare company investments. Note: Some investors were tied at sixth most active and 10th most active.

1. OrbiMed

2. RA Capital

3. Cormorant Asset Management

4. Janus Henderson

5. Logos Capital

6. Qiming Venture Partners

6. Surveyor

6. Hillhouse Capital

6. T. Rowe Price

10. Casdin Capital

10. GV

