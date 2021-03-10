Leapfrog adds health equity, billing ethics questions to hospital surveys

The Leapfrog Group is introducing two new sets of questions for its 2021 surveys of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to assess whether facilities practice ethical billing and track and address care disparities that affect patient experience and outcome, the organization said March 10.

The new sets of questions will be part of surveys that open April 1, and the findings won't be scored or publicly reported by facility this first year.

Leapfrog also changed rules for submitting 2021 surveys because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes include a 30-day submission deadline extension, as well as updated reporting periods for certain survey sections, and reduced sample sizes for certain measures.

The deadline for survey submissions is July 31.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

