How US News' 20 Honor Roll hospitals fared with CMS star ratings this year

CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings on July 28, and 12 of U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 20 Honor Roll hospitals received a five-star rating

Here are U.S. News' 20 Honor Roll hospitals ranked in order (including ties), along with their overall CMS star rating: 

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) — 5 stars

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) — 5 stars 

3. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City) — 5 stars 

4. Cleveland Clinic — 5 stars 

5. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) — 4 stars 

5.  UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles) —  4 stars

7. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City) — 4 stars 

8. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) — 5 stars 

9. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) — 5 stars

10. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital — 5 stars 

11. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis) — 3 stars 

12. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) — 4 stars 

13. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia) — 5 stars

14. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) — 4 stars 

15. Houston Methodist Hospital — 5 stars 

16. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City) — 4 stars 

17. University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor — 5 stars 

18. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix — 5 stars 

19. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.) — 4 stars

20. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) — 5 stars 

To view the full list of 429 hospitals that received a five-star rating this year, click here.

To view a list of CMS' one-star hospitals, click here.

