Hospitals, health systems among Newsweek's greatest workplaces for families

Newsweek recently published its 2023 America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families, and a number of hospitals and health systems made the list.

The publication partnered with market-data research firm Plant-A Insights Group for the list, which was published Sept. 5 and identified the nation's top 800 companies for parents, single parents and families. The inaugural list is based on a large employer survey and a sample set of more than 36,000 respondents who are parents/single parents, working in the U.S. for companies that employ at least 1,000 people.

The study collected more than 224,000 company reviews of companies across all industry sectors. Read more about the methodology here.

The hospitals and health systems on the list:

Editor's note: This list includes hospitals and health systems that were listed under the healthcare and health services category.

BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

Children's Mercy (Kansas City, Mo.)

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

Jackson Healthcare (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.)

Froedtert Health (Milwaukee)

University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)

Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

Saint Vincent Hospital (Worcester, Mass.)

Baptist Health Care (Pensacola, Fla.)

Northwest Community Hospital (Arlington Heights, Ill.)

Children's Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

St. Joseph Medical Center (Houston)

Ochsner Health (New Orleans)

Methodist Health System (Dallas)

HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)

UNC Rex Healthcare (Raleigh, N.C.)

Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.)

Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)

University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

Boston Medical Center

Baptist Health (Little Rock, Ark.)

Memorial Health (Savannah, Ga.)

NYU Langone (New York City)

OhioHealth (Columbus)

HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)

UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

HealthONE (Denver)

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals (Oakland, Calif., and San Francisco)

Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.)

Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Adventist Health Partners (Roseville, Calif.)

Banner Health (Phoenix)

BayCare (Clearwater, Fla.)

Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

WellSpan Health (York, Pa.)

Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton, Mass.)

Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.)

MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.)

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)