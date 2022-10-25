Healthgrades names top hospitals for 17 specialties

Healthgrades named the recipients of its 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards Oct. 25, recognizing hundreds of hospitals nationwide for superior clinical performance in specialty care.

The awards recognize high-quality performance across 17 specialities, including cardiac care, orthopedic surgery and critical care. Using 2019-2021 Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data, Healthgrades analyzed risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for 33 common procedures and conditions performed at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide. View the full methodology here.

Hospitals that received Healthgrades' Specialty Excellence award represent the top 10 percent of facilities nationwide. If all hospitals performed at the same level as the top-rated hospitals, an estimated 201,586 lives could be saved, Healthgrades said in a report accompanying the ranking.

To view the top hospitals in each specialty, click here.