Healthgrades names best hospitals for specialty care

Healthgrades identified the recipients of its 2021 Specialty Excellence Awards Oct. 20.

The awards recognize hospitals' quality performance across 16 specialities including cardiac care, cranial neurosurgery, critical care and general surgery.

A Healthgrades analysis of 2017-19 Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data found patients treated at top-rated hospitals have a lower average risk of death or complications than those treated at the lowest-rated hospitals for the same procedure or condition.

If all hospitals performed at the same level as the top-rated hospitals, an estimated 218,785 lives could be saved, the analysis found.

To view the top hospitals in each specialty, click here.

