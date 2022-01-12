Glassdoor: Best places to work in healthcare for 2022

Glassdoor released its list of "Best Places to Work" in 2022, and four hospitals and health systems made the list.

Several healthcare, pharmaceutical and medical device companies also were named to the list of 100 companies. The rankings are based on the input of employees, who voluntarily complete a review of their job, work environment and employer over the past year. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the hospitals and health systems that made Glassdoor's annual list, with their accompanying ranking:

48. Houston Methodist

49. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

86. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

96. Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Here are the healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that made this year's list, with their accompanying rankings:

29. Intuitive (Sunnyvale, Calif.)

46. Merck (Kenilworth, N.J.)

52. Boston Scientific (Marlborough, Mass.)

74. Roche (Basel, Switzerland)

75. Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J.)

79. NIH (Bethesda, Md.)

83. Medtronic (Minneapolis)

89. Exact Sciences (Madison, Wis.)

94. Pfizer (New York City)



View the full list here.