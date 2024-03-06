GHX awards 25 small health systems for supply chain work

On March 5, Global Healthcare Exchange named supply chains at 25 small health systems and hospitals as "perfect."

In the organization's first supply chain distinction award, hospitals across the U.S. were ranked by "perfect order" metrics, or their percentage of purchase order lines "that are touchless and completely automated, from purchase through payment," GHX said. The organization also awarded 25 medium and 25 large hospitals and systems.

GHX also launched a perfect order dashboard to feature performance metrics and rankings each month.

The 25 winners:

Bozeman (Mont.) Health

Brooklyn Hospital Center-Downtown Campus (New York City)

Carteret Health Care (Morehead City, N.C.)

CentraState Medical Center (Freehold, N.J.)

Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Group

Children's Hospital of Orange County (Orange, Calif.)

Connecticut Children's (Hartford)

Contra Costa Health (Martinez, Calif.)

Door County Memorial Hospital (Sturgeon Bay, Wis.)

Erie County Medical Center (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Fort HealthCare (Fort Atkinson, Wis.)

Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Holyoke (Mass.) Medical Center

Lincoln (Neb.) Surgery Center

Middlesex Health (Middletown, Conn.)

Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center

Parrish Medical Center (Titusville, Fla.)

Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights, Ohio)

St. Claire Regional Medical Center (Morehead, Ky.)

T.J. Samson Community Hospital (Glasgow, Ky.)

The Polyclinic (Seattle)

UAB Medical West (Bessemer, Ala.)

United Regional Health Care System (Wichita Falls, Texas)

University of Alabama Health Services Foundation (Birmingham)

University of Toledo (Ohio) Medical Center