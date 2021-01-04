COVID-19 vaccine allotment, by state

California has received the most COVID-19 vaccines of all U.S. states, according to a new ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on CDC data detailing the allocations of the first doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine made available to states as of Dec. 22. The figures below are for the number of people who can be vaccinated with a first and second dose.

More than 15.7 million vaccines have been allocated nationwide. This figure includes 785,275 doses that have been given to federal entities like the Bureau of Prisons, Defense Department and Indian Health Service.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

California — 1,762,900 total vaccines allotted Texas — 1,207,525 Florida — 964,950 New York — 909,425 Pennsylvania — 596,125 Illinois — 583,575 Ohio — 529,975 North Carolina — 461,925 Georgia — 456,900 Michigan — 455,900 New Jersey — 405,825 Virginia — 385,175 Washington — 337,075* Massachusetts — 320,975 Arizona — 314,750* Tennessee — 303,200 Indiana — 298,750 Missouri — 277,225 Maryland — 273,875 Wisconsin — 265,575* Colorado — 251,450 Minnesota — 250,650* South Carolina — 228,425 Alabama — 221,625 Louisiana — 210,350 Kentucky — 202,650 Oregon — 189,725* Oklahoma — 174,900 Connecticut — 167,100 Iowa — 142,600 Arkansas — 136,075 Mississippi — 133,725 Nevada — 133,025 Kansas — 130,450 Utah — 125,825* New Mexico — 95,400* West Virginia — 86,800 Nebraska — 86,500* Idaho — 73,775 Hawaii — 66,850 Maine — 64,775 New Hampshire — 64,775 Alaska — 61,900* Rhode Island — 50,950 Montana — 50,050 Delaware — 44,925 South Dakota — 40,175 North Dakota — 35,350* District of Columbia — 34,550 Vermont — 31,975 Wyoming — 27,150

Note: An asterisk denotes the state will receive a "Sovereign Nation Supplement" of vaccines for American Indian/Alaskan Native populations that elected to receive vaccines through the state and not the Indian Health Service.

