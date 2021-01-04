COVID-19 vaccine allotment, by state

California has received the most COVID-19 vaccines of all U.S. states, according to a new ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on CDC data detailing the allocations of the first doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine made available to states as of Dec. 22. The figures below are for the number of people who can be vaccinated with a first and second dose. 

More than 15.7 million vaccines have been allocated nationwide. This figure includes 785,275 doses that have been given to federal entities like the Bureau of Prisons, Defense Department and Indian Health Service.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

  1. California — 1,762,900 total vaccines allotted
  2. Texas — 1,207,525
  3. Florida — 964,950
  4. New York — 909,425
  5. Pennsylvania — 596,125
  6. Illinois — 583,575
  7. Ohio — 529,975
  8. North Carolina — 461,925
  9. Georgia — 456,900
  10. Michigan — 455,900
  11. New Jersey — 405,825
  12. Virginia — 385,175
  13. Washington — 337,075* 
  14. Massachusetts — 320,975
  15. Arizona — 314,750*
  16. Tennessee — 303,200
  17. Indiana — 298,750
  18. Missouri — 277,225
  19. Maryland — 273,875
  20. Wisconsin — 265,575*
  21. Colorado — 251,450
  22. Minnesota — 250,650*
  23. South Carolina — 228,425
  24. Alabama — 221,625
  25. Louisiana — 210,350
  26. Kentucky — 202,650
  27. Oregon — 189,725*
  28. Oklahoma — 174,900
  29. Connecticut — 167,100
  30. Iowa — 142,600
  31. Arkansas — 136,075
  32. Mississippi — 133,725
  33. Nevada — 133,025
  34. Kansas — 130,450
  35. Utah — 125,825*
  36. New Mexico — 95,400*
  37. West Virginia — 86,800
  38. Nebraska — 86,500*
  39. Idaho — 73,775
  40. Hawaii — 66,850
  41. Maine — 64,775
  42. New Hampshire — 64,775
  43. Alaska — 61,900*
  44. Rhode Island — 50,950
  45. Montana — 50,050
  46. Delaware — 44,925
  47. South Dakota — 40,175
  48. North Dakota — 35,350*
  49. District of Columbia — 34,550
  50. Vermont — 31,975
  51. Wyoming — 27,150

Note: An asterisk denotes the state will receive a "Sovereign Nation Supplement" of vaccines for American Indian/Alaskan Native populations that elected to receive vaccines through the state and not the Indian Health Service.

To view the full ranking, click here.

