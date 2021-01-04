COVID-19 vaccine allotment, by state
California has received the most COVID-19 vaccines of all U.S. states, according to a new ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The ranking is based on CDC data detailing the allocations of the first doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine made available to states as of Dec. 22. The figures below are for the number of people who can be vaccinated with a first and second dose.
More than 15.7 million vaccines have been allocated nationwide. This figure includes 785,275 doses that have been given to federal entities like the Bureau of Prisons, Defense Department and Indian Health Service.
Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:
- California — 1,762,900 total vaccines allotted
- Texas — 1,207,525
- Florida — 964,950
- New York — 909,425
- Pennsylvania — 596,125
- Illinois — 583,575
- Ohio — 529,975
- North Carolina — 461,925
- Georgia — 456,900
- Michigan — 455,900
- New Jersey — 405,825
- Virginia — 385,175
- Washington — 337,075*
- Massachusetts — 320,975
- Arizona — 314,750*
- Tennessee — 303,200
- Indiana — 298,750
- Missouri — 277,225
- Maryland — 273,875
- Wisconsin — 265,575*
- Colorado — 251,450
- Minnesota — 250,650*
- South Carolina — 228,425
- Alabama — 221,625
- Louisiana — 210,350
- Kentucky — 202,650
- Oregon — 189,725*
- Oklahoma — 174,900
- Connecticut — 167,100
- Iowa — 142,600
- Arkansas — 136,075
- Mississippi — 133,725
- Nevada — 133,025
- Kansas — 130,450
- Utah — 125,825*
- New Mexico — 95,400*
- West Virginia — 86,800
- Nebraska — 86,500*
- Idaho — 73,775
- Hawaii — 66,850
- Maine — 64,775
- New Hampshire — 64,775
- Alaska — 61,900*
- Rhode Island — 50,950
- Montana — 50,050
- Delaware — 44,925
- South Dakota — 40,175
- North Dakota — 35,350*
- District of Columbia — 34,550
- Vermont — 31,975
- Wyoming — 27,150
Note: An asterisk denotes the state will receive a "Sovereign Nation Supplement" of vaccines for American Indian/Alaskan Native populations that elected to receive vaccines through the state and not the Indian Health Service.
To view the full ranking, click here.
More articles on rankings and ratings:
America's healthiest, unhealthiest states for 2020
5 states with the highest obesity rates
10 states with the highest, lowest priority population for COVID-19 vaccines
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.