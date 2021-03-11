CDC: States ranked by pre-pandemic life expectancy

Using 2018 mortality statistics, the CDC ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia by the average life expectancy. People in Hawaii have the longest life expectancy at 81 years, while West Virginians that have the lowest at 74.4 years, the March 11 report found.

In the National Vital Statistics Report, the CDC found the average life expectancy in the United States is 78.7 years old. Women are likely to outlive men by five years nationwide.

Here, states are ranked from the longest life expectancy in years to the lowest:

Hawaii — 81 California — 80.8 New York — 80.5 (tied) Minnesota — 80.5 (tied) Connecticut — 80.4 Massachusetts — 80.1 Washington — 80.0 (tied) Colorado — 80.0 (tied) New Jersey — 79.8 (tied) Rhode Island — 79.8 (tied) Oregon — 79.7 Utah — 79.6 Vermont — 79.3 (tied) North Dakota— 79.3 (tied) Wisconsin — 79.3 (tied) Iowa — 79.2 New Hampshire — 79.1 (tied) Nebraska — 79.1 (tied) Idaho — 79.0 (tied) Virginia — 79.0 (tied) South Dakota — 78.9 (tied) Florida — 78.9 (tied) Illinois — 78.8 Montana — 78.7 (tied) Arizona — 78.7 (tied) Maine — 78.6 Maryland — 78.5 Texas — 78.4 Pennsylvania — 78.1 (tied) Wyoming — 78.1 (tied) Kansas — 78.0 (tied) Alaska— 78.0 (tied) Nevada — 77.9 Delaware — 77.8 Michigan — 77.7 (tied) District of Columbia — 77.7 (tied) North Carolina — 77.6 Georgia — 77.2 (tied) New Mexico — 77.2 (tied) Indiana — 76.8 (tied) Ohio — 76.8 (tied) Missouri — 76.6 South Carolina — 76.5 Arkansas — 75.6 (tied) Oklahoma — 75.6 (tied) Louisiana — 75.6 (tied) Tennessee — 75.5 Kentucky — 75.3 Alabama — 75.1 Mississippi — 74.6 West Virginia — 74.4

