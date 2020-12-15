America's healthiest, unhealthiest states for 2020

Louisiana ranked lowest in three of the five categories assessed in United Health Foundation's 2020 America's Health Rankings report.

The report is the longest-running annual assessment of the nation's health on a state-by-state basis. The latest 188-page report calculates state health in five categories: health outcomes, health behaviors, clinical care, physical environment, and social and economic factors. Specific information on ranking methodology can be found here.

Below are the 10 states ranked highest and lowest for each of the categories evaluated for the 2020 report.

10 states ranked highest for health outcomes

The health outcomes category represents what has already occurred regarding a population's physical and mental wellbeing. Measures in this category are behavioral health, mortality and physical health.



1. Hawaii

2. Connecticut

3. Massachusetts

4. New Jersey

5. California

6. Utah

7. Minnesota

8. Maryland

9. Colorado

10. New York

10 states ranked lowest for health outcomes

1. Louisiana

2. Mississippi

3. Alabama

4. Arkansas

5. Kentucky

6. West Virginia

7. Tennessee

8. Oklahoma

9. South Carolina

10. Montana

10 states ranked highest for clinical care

The clinical care category represents access to quality healthcare and preventive services, such as primary care providers, immunizations and preventable hospitalizations.

1. Massachusetts

2. Rhode Island

3. Vermont

4. Hawaii

5. Connecticut

6. New Hampshire

7. Maine

8. Pennsylvania

9. Iowa

10. Maryland

10 states ranked lowest for clinical care

1. Texas

2. Mississippi

3. Nevada

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Wyoming

7. Tennessee

8. Alabama

9. Arkansas

10. Florida

10 states ranked highest for social and economic factors

The social and economic factors category represents the broader impact the society and economy have on an individual or community's ability to make healthy choices. Measures in this category are community and family safety, economic resources, education and social support and engagement.

1. New Hampshire

2. Utah

3. New Jersey

4. Washington

5. Iowa

6. Minnesota

7. Massachusetts

8. Virginia

9. Vermont

10. North Dakota

10 states ranked lowest for social and economic factors

1. Louisiana

2. New Mexico

3. Arkansas

4. Mississippi

5. West Virginia

6. Oklahoma

7. Michigan

8. Alabama

9. Ohio

10. South Carolina

10 states ranked highest for physical environment

The physical environment category represents where individuals live, work and play, and their interaction with this space. Measures in this category are air and water quality, climate change, and housing and transit.

1. North Dakota

2. Virginia

3. Wyoming

4. Minnesota

5. Colorado

6. South Dakota

7. South Carolina

8. Maryland

9. North Carolina

10. Georgia

10 states ranked lowest for physical environment

1. New Jersey

2. California

3. Louisiana

4. Mississippi

5. Pennsylvania

6. Oklahoma

7. West Virginia

8. Texas

9. Oregon

10. Michigan

10 states ranked highest for health behaviors

The health behaviors category represent actions that influence health and have individual, community, system and policy components. Measures in this category are sleep health, physical activity and nutrition, sexual health and tobacco use.

1. Vermont

2. Utah

3. Connecticut

4. Minnesota

5. New Hampshire

6. Washington

7. Colorado

8. Montana

9. Massachusetts

10. Wisconsin

10 states ranked lowest for health behaviors

1. Louisiana

2. Mississippi

3. Kentucky

4. Oklahoma

5. Alabama

6. Arkansas

7. West Virginia

8. Missouri

9. Tennessee

10. Ohio

