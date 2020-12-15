America's healthiest, unhealthiest states for 2020
Louisiana ranked lowest in three of the five categories assessed in United Health Foundation's 2020 America's Health Rankings report.
The report is the longest-running annual assessment of the nation's health on a state-by-state basis. The latest 188-page report calculates state health in five categories: health outcomes, health behaviors, clinical care, physical environment, and social and economic factors. Specific information on ranking methodology can be found here.
Below are the 10 states ranked highest and lowest for each of the categories evaluated for the 2020 report.
10 states ranked highest for health outcomes
The health outcomes category represents what has already occurred regarding a population's physical and mental wellbeing. Measures in this category are behavioral health, mortality and physical health.
1. Hawaii
2. Connecticut
3. Massachusetts
4. New Jersey
5. California
6. Utah
7. Minnesota
8. Maryland
9. Colorado
10. New York
10 states ranked lowest for health outcomes
1. Louisiana
2. Mississippi
3. Alabama
4. Arkansas
5. Kentucky
6. West Virginia
7. Tennessee
8. Oklahoma
9. South Carolina
10. Montana
10 states ranked highest for clinical care
The clinical care category represents access to quality healthcare and preventive services, such as primary care providers, immunizations and preventable hospitalizations.
1. Massachusetts
2. Rhode Island
3. Vermont
4. Hawaii
5. Connecticut
6. New Hampshire
7. Maine
8. Pennsylvania
9. Iowa
10. Maryland
10 states ranked lowest for clinical care
1. Texas
2. Mississippi
3. Nevada
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Wyoming
7. Tennessee
8. Alabama
9. Arkansas
10. Florida
10 states ranked highest for social and economic factors
The social and economic factors category represents the broader impact the society and economy have on an individual or community's ability to make healthy choices. Measures in this category are community and family safety, economic resources, education and social support and engagement.
1. New Hampshire
2. Utah
3. New Jersey
4. Washington
5. Iowa
6. Minnesota
7. Massachusetts
8. Virginia
9. Vermont
10. North Dakota
10 states ranked lowest for social and economic factors
1. Louisiana
2. New Mexico
3. Arkansas
4. Mississippi
5. West Virginia
6. Oklahoma
7. Michigan
8. Alabama
9. Ohio
10. South Carolina
10 states ranked highest for physical environment
The physical environment category represents where individuals live, work and play, and their interaction with this space. Measures in this category are air and water quality, climate change, and housing and transit.
1. North Dakota
2. Virginia
3. Wyoming
4. Minnesota
5. Colorado
6. South Dakota
7. South Carolina
8. Maryland
9. North Carolina
10. Georgia
10 states ranked lowest for physical environment
1. New Jersey
2. California
3. Louisiana
4. Mississippi
5. Pennsylvania
6. Oklahoma
7. West Virginia
8. Texas
9. Oregon
10. Michigan
10 states ranked highest for health behaviors
The health behaviors category represent actions that influence health and have individual, community, system and policy components. Measures in this category are sleep health, physical activity and nutrition, sexual health and tobacco use.
1. Vermont
2. Utah
3. Connecticut
4. Minnesota
5. New Hampshire
6. Washington
7. Colorado
8. Montana
9. Massachusetts
10. Wisconsin
10 states ranked lowest for health behaviors
1. Louisiana
2. Mississippi
3. Kentucky
4. Oklahoma
5. Alabama
6. Arkansas
7. West Virginia
8. Missouri
9. Tennessee
10. Ohio
More articles on rankings and ratings:
10 states with the highest, lowest priority population for COVID-19 vaccines
Leapfrog names 105 Top Hospitals for 2020
5 states with the highest obesity rates
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.