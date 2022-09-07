9 best health systems to work for: Fortune

Fortune and Great Place to Work released their list of the "Best Workplaces in Health Care" on Sept. 7.

Survey responses from more than 161,000 employees were analyzed to determine the best workplaces in the healthcare industry. To be considered for the list, organizations were required to be Great Place to Work-Certified and be in the healthcare industry. Learn more about the methodology here.

Below are the nine best large health systems to work for, ordered by their corresponding number in the overall list of 30 organizations. Health systems with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category.

1. Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

3. Southern Ohio Medical Center (Portsmouth)

5. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

6. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

7. OhioHealth (Columbus)

8. Scripps Health (San Diego)

9. WellStar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)

10. Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.)

21. BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.)

Fortune and Great Place to Work also released a list of the best small and medium healthcare organizations to work for. Organizations with up to 999 employees were considered for the small and medium category. No hospitals or health systems were listed in that category.