83 best hospitals for patient experience, safety: Healthgrades

Healthgrades recognized 864 hospitals with its 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Awards and Outstanding Patient Experience Award. Only 83 of those hospitals received both awards.

The dual recipients spanned 28 states. Texas had the most dual recipients with 12 honorees — including three Baylor Scott and White Health hospitals.

Here are the 83 hospitals that received both Patient Safety Excellence and Outstanding Patient Experience awards, listed by state:

Alabama

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center (Foley)

Arkansas

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

Arizona

Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)

Oasis Hospital (Phoenix)

California

Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

UCSD Medical Center-Hillcrest (San Diego)

Fresno Surgical Hospital

Colorado

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

Florida

Baptist Medical Center Beaches (Jacksonville Beach)

Mease Dunedin Hospital (Dunedin)

Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)

Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)

Iowa

UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital (Waterloo)

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion

Idaho

West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell)

Illinois

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Indiana

Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel

OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)

Kansas

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Menorah Medical Center (Overland Park)

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)

Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park)

University Of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Manhattan Surgical Hospital

Salina Surgical Hospital

Massachusetts

Emerson Hospital (Concord)

Michigan

Mercy Health Saint Mary's (Grand Rapids)

Minnesota

Lakeview Hospital (Stillwater)

Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato

River's Edge Hospital and Clinic (Saint Peter)

Missouri

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (Creve Coeur)

Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis)

Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road (Kansas City)

North Carolina

AdventHealth Hendersonville

Duke Regional Hospital (Durham)

Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)

Nebraska

Bellevue Medical Center

OrthoNebraska Hospital (Omaha)

New York

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York)

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital

Soin Medical Center (Beavercreek)

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)

Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital

Oregon

Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center (Tualatin)

OHSU Hospital-Marquam Hill Campus (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)



Chester County Hospital (West Chester)



Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Oss Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

Saint Clair Hospital (Pittsburgh)

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

South Dakota

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)

Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)

Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-College Station

Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital-Arlington

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

Christus Spohn Hospital Alice

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Methodist Dallas Medical Center

South Texas Spine and Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)

Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Houston Physicians' Hospital (Webster)

Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)

Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Utah

Mountain View Hospital (Payson)

Alta View Hospital (Sandy)

St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Virginia

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)

Washington

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver)

Wisconsin

Aurora Medical Center-Grafton

Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay)

Watertown Regional Medical Center

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire

Howard Young Medical Center (Woodruff)

Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

SSM Health Monroe Hospital

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie Du Sac)