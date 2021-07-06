7 health systems named to list of top places to work for women, diverse managers

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health tops a list of best places to work for women and diverse managers sponsored by publisher Diversity MBA Media.
Diversity MBA Media ranked the companies in eight categories: strategy, representation, board diversity, recruitment, workplace inclusion and retention, succession planning and accountability.
The seven health systems on the list:
Novant Health — No. 1
UPMC (Pittsburgh) — No. 2
Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) — No. 5
Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.) — No. 21
Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) — No. 28
OhioHealth (Columbus) — No. 40
BayCare (Tampa, Fla.) — No. 43