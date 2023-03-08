60+ hospitals, health systems among Newsweek's best workplaces for women

Dozens of hospitals and health systems have been selected among America's Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek for 2023.
The magazine partnered with data firm Plant-A Insights Group for the list of 600 large American companies that, according to their research, including a survey of more 37,000 female employees, ranked the highest on criteria like "compensation and benefits," "work-life balance" and "proactive management of a diverse workforce."
Overall, the study collected more than 224,000 company reviews of companies in the U.S. that employ at least 1,000 people, across various industry sectors, Newsweek said. More information about the methodology is available here.
These hospitals and health systems made the list:
- BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)
- Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.)
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital
- Community Care Network (Munster, Ind.)
- Dignity Health (San Francisco)
- HealthONE (Denver)
- HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)
- Henry Ford Health (Detroit)
- Kettering (Ohio) Health
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)
- Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.)
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)
- TriHealth (Cincinnati)
- UNC REX Healthcare (Raleigh, N.C.)
- WellSpan Health (York, Pa.)
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)
- Christus St. Vincent (Santa Fe, N.M.)
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (Boca Raton, Fla.)
- Froedtert (Milwaukee)
- GBMC HealthCare (Baltimore)
- HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
- Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)
- Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)
- Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.)
- Mercy Health (Cincinnati)
- Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore)
- Methodist Health System (Dallas)
- Northwest Community Hospital (Arlington Heights, Ill.)
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.)
- Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.)
- Saint Vincent Hospital (Worcester, Mass.)
- St. Joseph Medical Center (Houston)
- UMass Memorial Health (Worcester, Mass.)
- University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)
- Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)
- Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.) *Advocate Health is a newly combined system resulting from the merger of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health.
- Banner Health (Phoenix)
- Baptist Health (Little Rock, Ark.)
- Baptist Health Care (Pensacola, Fla.)
- BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.)
- Bronson Healthcare (Kalamazoo, Mich.)
- Children's Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
- Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
- CoxHealth (Springfield, Mo.)
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)
- Fairfield Medical Center (Lancaster, Ohio)
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
- MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.)
- Memorial Health (Savannah, Ga.)
- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.)
- Miami Valley Hospital (Dayton, Ohio)
- Montefiore (New York City)
- Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)
- NYU Langone (New York City)
- OhioHealth (Columbus)
- Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)
- Piedmont (Atlanta)
- Presbyterian (Albuquerque, N.M.)
- SSM Health (St. Louis)
- UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)
- UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital (San Francisco)
- UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics (Pittsburgh)