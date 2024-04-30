51 most livable US cities

Two of the five most livable American cities are located in Indiana.

That's according to a recent ranking from Livability, a company that researches small- and medium-sized cities. It partnered with the research company Applied Geographic Solutions for its annual list of the "top 100 best places to live" in the U.S.

More than 2,000 cities were included in the ranking; to be considered, each city must have a population between 75,000 and 500,000 people, and a median home value of $500,000 or less. Cities were scored on approximately 100 data points across eight categories: economy, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education, health, and housing and cost of living. Data was collected from public sources (including the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Education and Department of Homeland Security) and private sources (including satellite imagery and business establishment files). Each city was assigned a "livability score" and ranked accordingly. Read more about the methodology here.

These are the most livable U.S. cities in 2024, according to the analysis:

1. Carmel, Ind.

2 (tie). Cary, N.C.

2 (tie). Columbia, Md.

4. Fishers, Ind.

5. Naperville, Ill.

6. Broomfield, Coo.

7. Overland Park, Kan.

8. Sugar Land, Texas

9. Frisco, Texas

10. Troy, Mich.

11 (tie). Beaverton, Ore.

11 (tie). Roswell, Ga.

13. Meridian, Idaho

14. Hillsboro, Ore.

15. Warwick, R.I.

16. O'Fallon, Mo.

17 (tie). Boise City, Idaho

17 (tie). Virginia Beach, Va.

19. Fort Collins, Colo.

20. Round Rock, Texas

21. Bloomington, Minn.

22. Castle Rock, Colo.

23 (tie). Elk Grove, Calif.

23 (tie). Franklin, Tenn.

25 (tie). Loveland, Colo.

25 (tie). Vancouver, Wash.

27. Clifton, N.J.

28. Raleigh, N.C.

29. Gilbert, Ariz.

30. Rochester, Minn.

31. Frederick, Md.

32. Asheville, N.C.

33 (tie). Cranston, R.I.

33 (tie). Evanston, Ill.

35. Nashua, N.H.

36. Bloomington, Ill.

37. Norwalk, Conn.

38. Hoover, Ala.

39. Chandler, Ariz.

40. Pittsburgh

41. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

42. Eugene, Ore.

43. Aurora, Colo.

44. Madison, Wis.

45. Colorado Springs, Colo.

46 (tie). Danbury, Conn.

46 (tie). Fargo, N.D.

48 (tie) Ann Arbor, Mich.

48 (tie). Clovis, Calif.

48 (tie). Lincoln, Neb.

48 (tie). Salt Lake City