Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care is the most humanizing health system brand, according to branding agency Monigle.

Monigle ranked 209 health systems based on their ability to meet the "human needs and desires of their patients and communities in all types of physical, digital, and interpersonal experiences across their organizations," the agency told Becker's. The rankings correlate with patient satisfaction scores and market share growth, Monigle said.

The company factored in performance on 50-plus attributes — such as the quality of patient interactions, how the health system improves patients' lives, and "buzz" in the community — using online quantitative surveys of 26,450 household healthcare decision-makers.

Here are the top 50 most humanizing health system brands, according to the May 14 report:

1. University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City)

2. OhioHealth (Columbus)

3. UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.)

4. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.)

5. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

6. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

7. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

8. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City, Kan.)

9. University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

10. UR Medicine (Rochester, N.Y.)

11. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

12. Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

13. Bronson Healthcare (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

14. Kadlec (Richland, Wash.)

15. Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.)

16. Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

17. University of Miami Health System

18. TriHealth (Cincinnati)

19. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

20. Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.)

21. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

22. Duke Health (Durham, N.C.)

23. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

24. Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.)

25. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

26. Valley Health System (Ridgewood, N.J.)

27. Palm Beach Health Network (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

28. UCSF Health (San Francisco)

29. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

30. Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center

31. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

32. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

33. BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.)

34. Asante (Medford, Ore.)

35. University of Chicago Medicine

36. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

37. Ochsner Health (New Orleans)

38. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

39. Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.)

40. Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

41. Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.)

42. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

43. Houston Methodist

44. Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville)

45. The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

46. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health

47. Cleveland Clinic

48. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

49. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha)

50. UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)