5 top states for healthcare, ranked by US News & World Report

Hawaii is the top state for healthcare, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual best states rankings published March 9.

The overall state ranking is based on more than 70 metrics across eight categories, including healthcare, education and economy. Within the healthcare category, U.S. News examined federal data sources to assess healthcare access, quality and public health in each state. These three subcategories were weighted equally to determine the overall healthcare ranking. For the full methodology, click here.

The top 5 best states for healthcare are:

Hawaii Massachusetts Connecticut New Jersey California

U.S. News also ranked states by the three healthcare subcategories.

The top five states for healthcare access are:

Hawaii Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island Vermont

The top five states for healthcare quality:

Hawaii Alaska Utah Arizona Colorado

The top five states for public health:

California New Jersey New York Massachusetts Connecticut

To view the full rankings, click here.

