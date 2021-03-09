5 top states for healthcare, ranked by US News & World Report
Hawaii is the top state for healthcare, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual best states rankings published March 9.
The overall state ranking is based on more than 70 metrics across eight categories, including healthcare, education and economy. Within the healthcare category, U.S. News examined federal data sources to assess healthcare access, quality and public health in each state. These three subcategories were weighted equally to determine the overall healthcare ranking. For the full methodology, click here.
The top 5 best states for healthcare are:
- Hawaii
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
- New Jersey
- California
U.S. News also ranked states by the three healthcare subcategories.
The top five states for healthcare access are:
- Hawaii
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
The top five states for healthcare quality:
- Hawaii
- Alaska
- Utah
- Arizona
- Colorado
The top five states for public health:
- California
- New Jersey
- New York
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
To view the full rankings, click here.
