Rhode Island and South Dakota had the highest flu vaccination rates nationwide during the 2010-20 flu seasons, according to rankings from media company Stacker.

To determine the rankings, Stacker examined data from the CDC's influenza season vaccination coverage dashboard. Researchers looked at coverage estimates for each state during flu seasons from 2010-11 to 2019-20. States were then ranked by average vaccination coverage through those seasons. More information about the methodology is available here.

Five states with the highest flu shot rates over 10 seasons:

1. Rhode Island — 55.9 percent

2. South Dakota — 55.2 percent

3. Massachusetts — 53.8 percent

4. Maryland — 52.2 percent

5. Connecticut — 51.4 percent

