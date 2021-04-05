5 state economies hit hardest by COVID-19

Louisiana's economy has taken the hardest hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify which states that are most vulnerable economically, analysts compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 13 metrics, ranging from increase in unemployment insurance claims to share of workers with access to paid sick leave. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the five state economies hit the most by COVID-19 based on the analysis:

1. Louisiana

2. Oklahoma

3. Hawaii

4. Ohio

5. Nevada

