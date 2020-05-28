5 of healthcare's next billion-dollar startups from 2020 Forbes list

Online pharmacy Capsule and mental health benefits provider Lyra Health are among the 25 fastest-growing startups most likely to reach $1 billion in valuation, according to Forbes.

For its sixth annual Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2020 list, Forbes partnered with asset investment firm TrueBridge Capital to analyze venture-backed startups in the U.S. TrueBridge asked 300 capital firms to nominate companies, while Forbes reached out to more than 100 startups. The magazine then listed the 25 fastest-growing startups.

Below are five from the healthcare industry:

Benchling. The company makes biotech research and development software used by Genentech, Gilead and Regeneron. Capsule. The company offers pharmacy services by text or app, with free delivery within a two-hour window. Lyra Health. The company helps employers offer mental health benefits to their employees. Trusted Health. The startup helps match nurses with hospitals that need them. Weave. The startup produces software that helps dentists schedule appointments via text. Now, optometrists, veterinarians and other healthcare professionals use the service.

Access the full list here.

