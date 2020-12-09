5 cities with highest ICU occupancy

Cullman, Ala., has the highest intensive care unit occupancy of any U.S. city, according to a New York Times analysis of self-reported hospital data HHS released Dec. 7.

The data show more than one-third of Americans live in an area where hospitals are facing a critical shortage of ICU beds as of last week. About 10 percent of people — mostly in the Midwest, South and Southwest — live in an area where ICU capacity is at 95 percent or higher, according to the Times.

Below are five cities with the highest ICU capacity of all hospital service areas in the U.S. as of last week.

1. Cullman, Ala.

ICU capacity: 131 percent

Hospital occupancy: 81 percent

COVID-19 patients per 100,000: 63

ICU COVID-19 patients per 100,000: 12

2. Albuquerque, N.M.

ICU capacity: 116 percent

Hospital occupancy: 81 percent

COVID-19 patients per 100,000: 43

ICU virus patients per 100,000: 12

3. Ashland, Ala.

ICU capacity: 115 percent

Hospital occupancy: 58 percent

COVID-19 patients per 100,000: 40

ICU virus patients per 100,000: 40

4. Hibbing, Minn.

ICU capacity: 114 percent

Hospital occupancy: 71 percent

COVID-19 patients per 100,000: 36

ICU virus patients per 100,000: 31

5. Winona, Minn.

ICU capacity: 111 percent

Hospital occupancy: 39 percent

COVID-19 patients per 100,000: 6

ICU virus patients per 100,000: 2

To view the full list, along with the most-occupied ICUs in high-population areas, click here.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

States that earned an F in social distancing

The most, least expensive states for an ER visit

5 states with highest flu shot rates in 2019-20

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.