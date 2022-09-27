5 best, worst cities for people with disabilities

Minneapolis is the best city in the U.S. for people with disabilities, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
To identify the best and worst cities for people with disabilities, analysts compared 182 U.S. cities, including the 150 most populated cities, on 34 metrics of disability-friendliness, ranging from graduation rate for students with disabilities to wheelchair-accessible grocery stores per capita. Each of the metrics fell into one of the following categories: quality of life, healthcare or economy. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the five best cities for people with disabilities, according to the analysis:
1. Minneapolis
2. Pittsburgh
3. St. Louis
4. Columbia, Md.
5. Huntington Beach, Calif.
Here are the five worst cities for people with disabilities, according to the analysis:
1. Gulfport, Miss.
2. Mobile, Ala.
3. Tallahassee, Fla.
4. Winston-Salem, N.C.
5. Montgomery, Ala.