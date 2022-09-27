5 best, worst cities for people with disabilities

Ayla Ellison (Twitter) -

Minneapolis is the best city in the U.S. for people with disabilities, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website. 

To identify the best and worst cities for people with disabilities, analysts compared 182 U.S. cities, including the 150 most populated cities, on 34 metrics of disability-friendliness, ranging from graduation rate for students with disabilities to wheelchair-accessible grocery stores per capita. Each of the metrics fell into one of the following categories: quality of life, healthcare or economy. Read more about the methodology here

Here are the five best cities for people with disabilities, according to the analysis: 

1. Minneapolis

2. Pittsburgh

3. St. Louis 

4. Columbia, Md. 

5. Huntington Beach, Calif. 

Here are the five worst cities for people with disabilities, according to the analysis: 

1. Gulfport, Miss. 

2. Mobile, Ala. 

3. Tallahassee, Fla. 

4. Winston-Salem, N.C. 

5. Montgomery, Ala.

