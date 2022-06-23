5 best health systems to grow your career: LinkedIn

Five health systems made LinkedIn's list of the 25 best healthcare companies to grow your career in the industry.

To compile the list, released June 22, LinkedIn examined seven elements of career progression:

Ability to advance

Skills growth

Company stability

External opportunity

Company affinity

Gender diversity

Educational background

Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the health systems that made the list, accompanied by their ranking:

1. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

8. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

10. City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.)

18. UChicago Medicine

20. University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)