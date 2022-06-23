5 best health systems to grow your career: LinkedIn

Five health systems made LinkedIn's list of the 25 best healthcare companies to grow your career in the industry.
To compile the list, released June 22, LinkedIn examined seven elements of career progression:
- Ability to advance
- Skills growth
- Company stability
- External opportunity
- Company affinity
- Gender diversity
- Educational background
Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the health systems that made the list, accompanied by their ranking:
1. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)
8. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)
10. City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.)
18. UChicago Medicine
20. University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)