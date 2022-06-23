5 best health systems to grow your career: LinkedIn

Ayla Ellison (Twitter) -

Five health systems made LinkedIn's list of the 25 best healthcare companies to grow your career in the industry. 

To compile the list, released June 22, LinkedIn examined seven elements of career progression: 

  • Ability to advance
  • Skills growth
  • Company stability
  • External opportunity
  • Company affinity
  • Gender diversity
  • Educational background

Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the health systems that made the list, accompanied by their ranking: 

1. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) 

8. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore) 

10. City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.) 

18. UChicago Medicine 

20. University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles