49 hospitals, systems among Forbes' best employers for diversity

Forty-nine hospitals and health systems were included in the sixth annual ranking from Forbes of the nation's top employers making meaningful progress on diversity, equity and inclusion across industries, which was released April 25.

The media giant partnered with Statista to survey 45,000 U.S. employees across 1,000 companies. Participant responses were recorded anonymously. Employers' internal diversity practices, such as committees and policies, were also ranked in addition to hiring factors.

Below is a list of the 49 hospitals and health systems that made this year's list in order of highest ranked by the publication: