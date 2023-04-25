49 hospitals, systems among Forbes' best employers for diversity

Forty-nine hospitals and health systems were included in the sixth annual ranking from Forbes of the nation's top employers making meaningful progress on diversity, equity and inclusion across industries, which was released April 25.
The media giant partnered with Statista to survey 45,000 U.S. employees across 1,000 companies. Participant responses were recorded anonymously. Employers' internal diversity practices, such as committees and policies, were also ranked in addition to hiring factors.
Below is a list of the 49 hospitals and health systems that made this year's list in order of highest ranked by the publication:
- Cincinnati Children's — ranked 38th
- Cone Health — ranked 49th
- Cleveland Clinic — ranked 73rd
- BJC HealthCare — ranked 75th
- Henry Ford Health System — ranked 78th
- Duke University Health System — ranked 97th
- Houston Methodist — ranked 132nd
- Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center — ranked 139th
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center — ranked 150th
- Rush University Medical Center — ranked 168th
- Nationwide Children's Hospital — ranked 169th
- Kaiser Permanente — ranked 177th
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center — ranked 190th
- Baptist Health Jacksonville — ranked 191st
- Arkansas Children's Hospital — ranked 193rd
- University of Virginia Health System — ranked 194th
- The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia — ranked 200th
- UNC Health Care — ranked 203rd
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center — ranked 213th
- Syneos Health — ranked 225th
- Mayo Clinic — ranked 228th
- American National Red Cross — ranked 237th
- Atrium Health — ranked 246th
- MD Anderson Cancer Center — ranked 255th
- BayCare — ranked 261st
- Johns Hopkins Medicine — ranked 269th
- Cedars-Sinai Health System — ranked 271st
- Yale New Haven Health — ranked 289th
- University of Maryland Medical System — ranked 299th
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta — ranked 310th
- WakeMed — ranked 312th
- UCLA Health — ranked 337th
- University of Utah Health Care — ranked 340th
- ChristianaCare — ranked 342nd
- Mass General Brigham — ranked 343rd
- Sevita — ranked 346th
- Norton Healthcare — ranked 347th
- Novant Health — ranked 356th
- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare — ranked 366th
- NYU Langone Health — ranked 368th
- Children's Hospital Colorado — ranked 371st
- Promedica — ranked 374th
- Boston Children's Hospital — ranked 384th
- Northwestern Medicine — ranked 401st
- Ochsner Health System — ranked 403rd
- Inova Health System — ranked 427th
- Sutter Health — ranked 430th
- Main Line Health — ranked 436th
- Orlando Health — ranked 445th