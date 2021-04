455 hospitals with 5 stars from CMS: 2021

CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2021, giving 455 hospitals a rating of five stars.

CMS assigned star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories. This is the first star ratings update since January 2020. This year:

204 hospitals received a one-star rating

690 hospitals received a two-star rating

1,018 hospitals received a three-star rating

988 received a four-star rating

455 received a five-star rating

Here are the hospitals that received a five-star rating from CMS, broken down by state, as listed on the Hospital Compare website.

Alaska

Bartlett Regional Hospital (Juneau)

Alabama

Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital (Phenix City)

Lakeland Community Hospital (Haleyville)

Marion Regional Medical Center (Hamilton)

Prattville Baptist Hospital

Russell Medical Center (Alexander City)

St. Vincent's Birmingham

Arkansas

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas (Rogers)

St. Vincent Hot Springs

Stone County Medical Center (Mountain View)

Arizona

Banner Goldfield Medical Center (Apache Junction)

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Phoenix

Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center (Show Low)

California

Adventist Health Howard Memorial (Willits)

Adventist Health St. Helena

Alhambra Hospital Medical Center

Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe)

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage )

El Camino Hospital (Mountain View)

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Glendale Adventist Medical Center

Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Glendora Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)

Greater El Monte Community Hospital (South El Monte)

John Muir Medical Center-Concord Campus

John Muir Medical Center-Walnut Creek Campus

Kaiser Foundation Hospital and Rehab Center (Vallejo)

Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Santa Clara

LA Downtown Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)

Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City)

Novato Community Hospital

Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

PIH Health Hospital-Whittier

Providence St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton)

Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center & Orthopaedic Hospital

Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)

Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego)

Sherman Oaks Hospital

Stanford Health Care

Sutter Amador Hospital (Jackson)

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital

Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

University of California, San Diego Health Hillcrest-Hillcrest Medical Center

Whittier Hospital Medical Center

Colorado

Centura Health-Avista Adventist Hospital (Louisville)

Centura Health-St. Anthony North Health Campus (Westminster)

Community Hospital (Grand Junction )

Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette)

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (Salida)

Longs Peak Hospital (Longmont)

Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango)

Mt. San Rafael Hospital (Trinidad)

Parker Adventist Hospital

Platte Valley Medical Center (Brighton)

Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)

Rose Medical Center (Denver)

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center (Frisco)

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)

Connecticut

Day Kimball Hospital (Putnam)

Greenwich Hospital Association

Sharon Hospital

Stamford Hospital

Florida

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

AdventHealth North Pinellas (Tarpon Springs)

AdventHealth Orlando

AdventHealth Sebring

AdventHealth Wauchula

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County (Middleburg)

Baptist Medical Center Beaches (Jacksonville Beach)

Baptist Medical Center-Nassau (Fernandina Beach)

Bartow Regional Medical Center

Cape Canaveral Hospital (Cocoa Beach)

Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota

Florida Hospital Carrollwood (Tampa)

Florida Hospital Zephyrhills

Gulf Breeze Hospital

Holy Cross Hospital (Fort Lauderdale)

Jupiter Medical Center

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (Bradenton)

Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville)

Mease Dunedin Hospital

Memorial Hospital Miramar

Morton Plant Mease Healthcare Countryside (Safety Harbor)

Palm Bay Hospital

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Georgia

AdventHealth Murray (Chatsworth)

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)

Meadows Regional Medical Center (Vidalia)

Northside Hospital (Atlanta)

Northside Hospital Forsyth (Cumming)

Piedmont Mountainside Hospital (Jasper)

Hawaii

Hilo Medical Center

Kaiser Foundation Hospital (Honolulu)

North Hawaii Community Hospital (Kamuela)

Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea)

Straub Clinic and Hospital (Honolulu)

The Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu)

Wilcox Memorial Hospital (Lihue)

Iowa

CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs

CHI Health Missouri Valley

Finley Hospital (Dubuque)

Jones Regional Medical Center (Anamosa)

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

Mercy Hospital (Iowa City)

Mercy Medical Center-Cedar Rapids

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center

Pella Regional Health Center

Sartori Memorial Hospital (Cedar Falls)

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids

Virginia Gay Hospital (Vinton)

Idaho

Madison Memorial Hospital (Rexburg)

St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center (Twin Falls)

St. Luke's Regional Medical Center (Boise)

Illinois

Adventist Hinsdale Hospital

Adventist La Grange Memorial Hospital

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital (Downers Grove)

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (Barrington)

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center (Chicago)

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Advocate Sherman Hospital (Elgin)

Anderson Hospital (Maryville)

Delnor Community Hospital (Geneva)

Edward Hospital (Naperville)

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital

Illinois Valley Community Hospital (Peru)

Massac Memorial Hospital (Metropolis)

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers

Northshore University Healthsystem-Evanston Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital, McHenry

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

OSF Holy Family Medical Center (Monmouth)

Passavant Area Hospital (Jacksonville)

Presence Saint Joseph Hospital-Chicago

Proctor Hospital (Peoria)

Rush Oak Park Hospital

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Silver Cross Hospital and Medical Centers (New Lenox)

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Centralia

Indiana

Decatur County Memorial Hospital (Greensburg)

Franciscan Health Crawfordsville

Franciscan Health Mooresville

Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital

Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)

Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital

IU Health West Hospital (Avon)

Margaret Mary Community Hospital (Batesville)

Marion General Hospital

Parkview Huntington Hospital

Schneck Medical Center (Seymour)

St. Catherine Hospital (East Chicago)

St. Vincent Heart Center (Indianapolis)

Kansas

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

NMC Health (Newton)

Pratt Regional Medical Center

Saint John Hospital (Leavenworth)

Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park)

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Kentucky

Clark Regional Medical Center (Winchester)

Meadowview Regional Medical Center (Maysville)

Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital (Greenville)

Saint Joseph Berea

Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

Louisiana

Beauregard Memorial Hospital (Deridder)

Caldwell Memorial Hospital (Columbia)

Mercy Regional Medical Center (Ville Platte)

North Caddo Medical Center (Vivian)

Richland Parish Hospital-Delhi

Springhill Medical Center

St. Tammany Parish Hospital (Covington)

Massachusetts

Baystate Wing Hospital (Palmer)

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth

Emerson Hospital (Concord)

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Burlington

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Milford Regional Medical Center

Mount Auburn Hospital (Cambridge)

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Winchester Hospital

Maryland

Howard County General Hospital (Columbia)

Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore)

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

Maine

Redington Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan)

Michigan

Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Emma L. Bixby Medical Center (Adrian)

Holland Community Hospital

Lake Huron Medical Center (Port Huron)

Mclaren Central Michigan (Mount Pleasant)

Mclaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey)

Mclaren Thumb Region (Bad Axe)

Memorial Healthcare (Owosso)

Mercy Health Hackley Campus (Muskegon)

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital

Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital (Gaylord)

Munson Medical Center (Traverse City)

North Ottawa Community Health System (Grand Haven)

Oaklawn Hospital (Marshall)

Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital (Ann Arbor)

Saint Mary's Standish Community Hospital

Spectrum Health United Hospital (Greenville)

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea (Ypsilanti)

St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (Ypsilanti)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota

Buffalo Hospital

Douglas County Hospital (Alexandria )

Fairview Lakes Health Services (Wyoming)

Fairview Ridges Hospital (Burnsville)

Healtheast Woodwinds Hospital (Woodbury)

Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)

Maple Grove Hospital (Maple Grove)

Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester

Mercy Hospital (Coon Rapids)

Owatonna Hospital

Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital (St. Louis Park)

Winona Health Services

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital Booneville

Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County (New Albany)

Tippah County Hospital (Ripley)

Missouri

Boone Hospital Center (Columbia)

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis)

Saint Luke's East Hospital (Lees Summit)

St. Joseph Medical Center (Kansas City)

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)

Wright Memorial Hospital (Trenton)

Montana

Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital

Central Montana Medical Center (Lewistown)

Great Falls Clinic Hospital

Sidney Health Center

St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula)

North Carolina

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)

Davie Medical Center (Mocksville)

Haywood Regional Medical Center (Clyde)

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)

Park Ridge Health (Fletcher)

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

Vidant Beaufort Hospital (Washington)

Vidant Bertie Hospital (Windsor)

North Dakota

CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson

Nebraska

Bryan Medical Center (Lincoln)

CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney)

Mary Lanning Healthcare (Hastings)

The Nebraska Methodist Hospital (Omaha)

New Hampshire

Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital (Lebanon )

Concord Hospital

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital (Dover)

New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center

Newton Medical Center

St Luke's Warren Hospital (Phillipsburg)

New Mexico

Miners' Colfax Medical Center (Raton)

New York

Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center

Hospital For Special Surgery (New York City)

New York University Langone Medical Center (New York City)

Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)

NS/LIJ Hs Huntington Hospital

Oneida Healthcare Center

St. Francis Hospital-The Heart Center (Roslyn)

Ohio

Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Bellevue Hospital

Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Dublin Methodist Hospital

Fairview Hospital (Cleveland)

Grand Lake Health System (Saint Mary's)

Greene Memorial Hospital (Xenia)

Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

Lutheran Hospital (Cleveland)

Mary Rutan Hospital (Bellefontaine)

Marymount Hospital (Garfield Heights)

Memorial Hospital (Marysville )

Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital

Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital

Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital

Mercy Health-Willard Hospital

Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center (Lima)

Mercy Regional Medical Center (Lorain)

Mercy St. Anne Hospital (Toledo)

Morrow County Hospital (Mount Gilead)

OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital (Athens)

Promedica Toledo Hospital

Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

UH Conneaut Medical Center

UH Regional Hospitals (Bedford)

Union Hospital (Dover)

University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center (Beachwood)

Wayne Healthcare (Greenville)

Western Reserve Hospital (Cuyahoga Falls)

Wooster Community Hospital (Wooster)

Wyandot Memorial Hospital (Upper Sandusky)

Oklahoma

Ascension St. John Broken Arrow

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)

Community Hospital (Oklahoma City)

McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Memorial Hospital (Stilwell)

Mercy Hospital Logan County (Guthrie)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)

Southwestern Regional Medical Center (Tulsa)

St. John Owasso

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center (Enid)

Oregon

Asante Ashland Community Hospital

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (Medford)

Asante Three Rivers Medical Center (Grants Pass)

Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center (Clackamas)

Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center (Portland)

Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center (Tualatin)

Providence Newberg Medical Center (Newberg)

Providence Portland Medical Center

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario

St. Anthony Hospital (Pendleton)

Pennsylvania

Chambersburg Hospital

Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg)

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (Wilkes-Barre)

Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital

Grand View Health (Sellersville)

Lancaster General Hospital

Main Line Hospital Lankenau (Wynnewood)

Mount Nittany Medical Center (State College)

Paoli Hospital

Reading Hospital (West Reading)

St. Clair Hospital (Pittsburgh)

St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus (Easton)

St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem

St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus (Allentown )

Titusville Hospital

UPMC Horizon (Greenville)

UPMC Northwest (Seneca)

UPMC St. Margaret (Pittsburgh)

UPMC Wellsboro

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital

Rhode Island

South County Hospital (Wakefield)

South Carolina

Mount Pleasant Hospital

Newberry County Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)

Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital (Simpsonville)

South Dakota

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center (Sioux Falls)

Avera Queen of Peace (Mitchell)

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)

Avera St. Lukes (Aberdeen)

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (Watertown)

Tennessee

Memorial Healthcare System (Chattanooga)

Stones River Hospital (Woodbury)

Williamson Medical Center (Franklin)

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital-Dallas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Irving

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano

Doctors Hospital of Laredo

Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin)

Hamilton General Hospital

Harlingen Medical Center

Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Lavaca Medical Center (Hallettsville)

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Methodist Hospital For Surgery (Addison)

Methodist Hospital South (Jourdanton)

Pampa Regional Medical Center

Seymour Hospital

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance (Fort Worth)

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville

Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington

Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

UT Health East Texas Pittsburg Hospital

UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital

Utah

Alta View Hospital (Sandy)

Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal)

Castleview Hospital (Price)

Cedar City Hospital

Intermountain Medical Center (Murray)

Lakeview Hospital (Bountiful)

LDS Hospital (Salt Lake City)

Mountain View Hospital (Payson)

Park City Hospital

St. George Regional Hospital

University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City)

Utah Valley Hospital (Provo)

Virginia

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Inova Mount Vernon Hospital (Alexandria )

Lewisgale Hospital Alleghany (Low Moor)

Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News)

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Smyth County Community Hospital (Marion)

Vermont

Central Vermont Medical Center (Barre)

University of Vermont-Fletcher Allen Health Care (Burlington)

Washington

EvergreenHealth Medical Center (Kirkland)

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver)

Lourdes Medical Center (Pasco)

Providence St. Joseph Hospital (Chewelah)

Providence St. Mary Medical Center (Walla Walla)

Swedish Medical Center / Cherry Hill (Seattle)

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

Wisconsin

Ascension St. Michael's Hospital (Stevens Point)

Aurora Lakeland Medical Center (Elkhorn)

Aurora Medical Center-Grafton

Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha

Aurora Medical Center Washington County (Hartford)

Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center

Bay Area Medical Center (Marinette)

Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay)

Community Memorial Hospital (Menomonee Falls)

Fort Memorial Hospital (Fort Atkinson)

Langlade Hospital (Antigo)

Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake

Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire Hospital

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Medical Center (La Crosse)

Meriter Hospital (Madison)

Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital (Waukesha)

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison

St. Joseph's Community Hospital West Bend

St. Joseph's Hospital (Chippewa Falls)

St. Vincent Hospital (Green Bay)

The Monroe Clinic

University of Wisconsin Hospitals & Clinics Authority (Madison)

Watertown Memorial Hospital

West Virginia

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital (Weston)

United Hospital Center (Bridgeport)

Wyoming

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

St. John's Medical Center (Jackson)

