199 hospitals with 1 star from CMS: 2021
CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings April 28, recognizing 204 hospitals with one star.
CMS assigned star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories. This is the first star ratings update since January 2020. This year:
- 204 hospitals received a one-star rating
- 690 hospitals received a two-star rating
- 1,018 hospitals received a three-star rating
- 988 received a four-star rating
- 455 received a five-star rating
Below is a listing of CMS' one-star hospitals, broken down by state or U.S. territory, as listed on the Hospital Compare website. To view a list of CMS' five-star hospitals, click here.
Editor's note: CMS only lists 199 hospitals with one star on Hospital Compare. Becker's has reached out to the agency about this discrepancy and will update the article as more information becomes available.
Alabama
St. Vincent's Blount (Oneonta)
Arizona
Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital (Green Valley)
Arkansas
UAMS Medical Center (Little Rock)
Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Arkansas Methodist Medical Center (Paragould)
Baptist Health-Fort Smith
Great River Medical Center (Blytheville)
Jefferson Regional Medical Center (Pine Bluff)
National Park Medical Center (Hot Springs)
Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock
Fulton County Hospital (Salem)
Piggott Community Hospital
California
St. Rose Hospital (Hayward)
Antelope Valley Hospital (Lancaster)
Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno)
Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center (Riverside)
Saint Francis Medical Center (Lynwood)
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
Woodland Memorial Hospital
San Joaquin General Hospital (French Camp)
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital & Trauma Center
Mercy Medical Center Redding
St. Mary Medical Center (Apple Valley)
Highland Hospital (Oakland)
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (Torrance)
Pacifica Hospital of the Valley (Sun Valley)
Hemet Global Medical Center
Doctors Medical Center (Modesto)
Clovis Community Medical Center
Victor Valley Global Medical Center (Victorville)
West Los Angeles Medical Center
Southwest Healthcare System (Murrieta)
Anaheim Global Medical Center
College Medical Center (Long Beach)
Kaiser Foundation Hospital-San Leandro
Fairchild Medical Center (Yreka)
Colorado
Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center (La Junta)
District of Columbia
George Washington University Hospital
Howard University Hospital
United Medical Center
Florida
Jackson Health System (Miami)
Bayfront Health-St. Petersburg
Manatee Memorial Hospital (Bradenton)
Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus (Hialeah)
AdventHealth Ocala
Steward Rockledge Hospital
Shands Lake Shore Regional Medical Center (Lake City)
Osceola Regional Medical Center (Kissimmee)
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Memorial Hospital Jacksonville
University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac)
Northside Hospital (Saint Petersburg)
Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute (Fort Pierce)
Bayfront Health Seven Rivers (Crystal River)
Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point (Hudson)
St. Lucie Medical Center (Port Saint Lucie)
Georgia
Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital (Griffin)
AU Medical Center (Augusta)
Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta)
Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas)
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Illinois
Roseland Community Hospital (Chicago)
St. Bernard Hospital (Chicago)
Gateway Regional Medical Center (Granite City)
Holy Cross Hospital (Chicago )
University of Illinois Hospital (Chicago)
Iroquois Memorial Hospital (Watseka)
Franciscan Health Olympia Fields & Chicago Heights
Jackson Park Hospital (Chicago)
South Shore Hospital (Chicago)
Norwegian-American Hospital (Chicago)
OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center (Rockford)
OSF Saint Paul Medical Center (Mendota)
Hamilton Memorial Hospital (McLeansboro)
Indiana
Franciscan St. Margaret Health Hammond
Franciscan Health Rensselaer
Kansas
University of Kansas Health System-Great Bend Campus
Allen County Regional Hospital (Iola)
Kentucky
The Medical Center at Bowling Green (Elizabeth)
Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center
Monroe County Medical Center (Tompkinsville)
Rockcastle County Hospital (Mount Vernon)
University of Louisville Hospital
Louisiana
University Medical Center New Orleans
Jennings American Legion Hospital
West Carroll Memorial Hospital (Oak Grove)
Winn Parish Medical Center (Winnfield)
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport
Riverside Medical Center (Franklinton)
Hardtner Medical Center (Olla)
Maryland
UMD Prince George's Hospital Center (Cheverly)
Laurel Regional Medical Center
Massachusetts
Athol Memorial Hospital
Michigan
Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit)
Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital-Warren Campus
Detroit Receiving Hospital
Sparrow Clinton Hospital (St. Johns)
Mississippi
University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson)
Merit Health Biloxi
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport
George Regional Health System (Lucedale)
Forrest General Hospital (Hattiesburg)
Crossgates River Oaks Hospital (Brandon)
Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto (Southaven)
Missouri
Texas County Memorial Hospital (Houston)
Cox Medical Centers (Springfield)
SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
Perry County Memorial Hospital (Perryville)
Nebraska
Avera St. Anthony's Hospital (O'Neill)
Nevada
Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center (Las Vegas)
University Medical Center (Las Vegas)
Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)
St. Rose Dominican Hospitals-Siena Campus (Henderson)
Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)
New Jersey
St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center (Paterson)
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Rahway
Trinitas Regional Medical Center (Elizabeth)
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus)
Hackettstown Medical Center
New York
Hudson Regional Hospital (Secaucus)
The University Hospital (Newark)
Rehoboth Mckinley Christian Health Care Services (Gallup )
Carlsbad Medical Center (Carlsbad)
Mountain View Regional Medical Center (Las Cruces)
Albany Medical Center Hospital
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Nassau University Medical Center (East Meadow)
Richmond University Medical Center (New York City)
Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare (Utica)
Brooklyn Hospital Center-Downtown Campus (New York City)
Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)
Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center (New York City)
Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital (Mount Vernon)
Columbia Memorial Hospital (Hudson)
Olean General Hospital
Jacobi Medical Center (New York City)
Elmhurst Hospital Center
Bassett Healthcare (Cooperstown)
Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue)
Eastern Niagara Hospital (Lockport)
Flushing Hospital Medical Center
NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island (New York City)
Mount Sinai South Nassau (Oceanside)
Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center (New York City)
Kings County Hospital Center (New York City)
Bellevue Hospital Center (New York City)
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (New York City)
Unity Hospital (Rochester)
Queens Hospital Center (Jamaica)
Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (New York City)
Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)
Harlem Hospital Center (New York City)
St. Elizabeth Medical Center (Utica)
Mercy Medical Center (Rockville Centre)
Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center (West Islip)
Catholic Health Services of Long Island St. Joseph Hospital (Bethpage)
SUNY/Downstate University Hospital Of Brooklyn (New York City)
St. John's Episcopal Hospital at South Shore (Far Rockaway)
Interfaith Medical Center (New York City)
St. Barnabas Hospital (New York City)
North Carolina
Vidant Medical Center (Greenville)
Onslow Memorial Hospital (Jacksonville)
Wilson Medical Center
Ohio
Clinton Memorial Hospital (Wilmington)
Adams County Regional Medical Center (Seaman)
Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon)
Oklahoma
Comanche County Memorial Hospital (Lawton)
University of Oklahoma Medical Center (Oklahoma City)
AllianceHealth Midwest (Midwest City)
Oregon
Columbia Memorial Hospital (Astoria )
Pennsylvania
Schuylkill Medical Center - South Jackson Street (Pottsville)
Brandywine Hospital (Coatesville)
Puerto Rico
Hospital Pavia Santurce (San Juan)
San Luke's Memorial Hospital (Ponce)
HIMA San Pablo Bayamon
Manati Medical Center Dr. Otero Lopez
Doctors' Center Hospital (Manati)
HIMA San Pablo-Caguas
South Carolina
The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg & Calhoun
Trident Medical Center (Charleston)
Tennessee
Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville
Metro Nashville General Hospital
Regional One Health (Memphis)
Rhea Medical Center (Dayton)
Texas
Medical Center Hospital (Odessa)
HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe (Conroe)
Huntsville Memorial Hospital (Huntsville)
Coleman County Medical Center
Virgin Islands
The Roy Lester Schneider Hospital (St. Thomas)
Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center (St. Croix)
Virginia
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital (Rocky Mount)
Washington
Tri-State Memorial Hospital (Clarkston)
West Virginia
Ohio Valley Medical Center (Wheeling)
Wheeling Hospital
Raleigh General Hospital (Beckley)
Wyoming
Community Hospital (Torrington)
