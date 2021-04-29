199 hospitals with 1 star from CMS: 2021

CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings April 28, recognizing 204 hospitals with one star.

CMS assigned star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories. This is the first star ratings update since January 2020. This year:

204 hospitals received a one-star rating

690 hospitals received a two-star rating

1,018 hospitals received a three-star rating

988 received a four-star rating

455 received a five-star rating

Editor's note: CMS only lists 199 hospitals with one star on Hospital Compare. Becker's has reached out to the agency about this discrepancy and will update the article as more information becomes available.

Alabama

St. Vincent's Blount (Oneonta)

Arizona

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital (Green Valley)

Arkansas

UAMS Medical Center (Little Rock)

Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

Arkansas Methodist Medical Center (Paragould)

Baptist Health-Fort Smith

Great River Medical Center (Blytheville)

Jefferson Regional Medical Center (Pine Bluff)

National Park Medical Center (Hot Springs)

Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock

Fulton County Hospital (Salem)

Piggott Community Hospital

California

St. Rose Hospital (Hayward)

Antelope Valley Hospital (Lancaster)

Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno)

Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center (Riverside)

Saint Francis Medical Center (Lynwood)

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

Woodland Memorial Hospital

San Joaquin General Hospital (French Camp)

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital & Trauma Center

Mercy Medical Center Redding

St. Mary Medical Center (Apple Valley)

Highland Hospital (Oakland)

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (Torrance)

Pacifica Hospital of the Valley (Sun Valley)

Hemet Global Medical Center

Doctors Medical Center (Modesto)

Clovis Community Medical Center

Victor Valley Global Medical Center (Victorville)

West Los Angeles Medical Center

Southwest Healthcare System (Murrieta)

Anaheim Global Medical Center

College Medical Center (Long Beach)

Kaiser Foundation Hospital-San Leandro

Fairchild Medical Center (Yreka)

Colorado

Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center (La Junta)

District of Columbia

George Washington University Hospital

Howard University Hospital

United Medical Center

Florida

Jackson Health System (Miami)

Bayfront Health-St. Petersburg

Manatee Memorial Hospital (Bradenton)

Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus (Hialeah)

AdventHealth Ocala

Steward Rockledge Hospital

Shands Lake Shore Regional Medical Center (Lake City)

Osceola Regional Medical Center (Kissimmee)

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Memorial Hospital Jacksonville

University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac)

Northside Hospital (Saint Petersburg)

Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute (Fort Pierce)

Bayfront Health Seven Rivers (Crystal River)

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point (Hudson)

St. Lucie Medical Center (Port Saint Lucie)

Georgia

Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital (Griffin)

AU Medical Center (Augusta)

Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta)

Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas)

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Illinois

Roseland Community Hospital (Chicago)

St. Bernard Hospital (Chicago)

Gateway Regional Medical Center (Granite City)

Holy Cross Hospital (Chicago )

University of Illinois Hospital (Chicago)

Iroquois Memorial Hospital (Watseka)

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields & Chicago Heights

Jackson Park Hospital (Chicago)

South Shore Hospital (Chicago)

Norwegian-American Hospital (Chicago)

OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center (Rockford)

OSF Saint Paul Medical Center (Mendota)

Hamilton Memorial Hospital (McLeansboro)

Indiana

Franciscan St. Margaret Health Hammond

Franciscan Health Rensselaer

Kansas

University of Kansas Health System-Great Bend Campus

Allen County Regional Hospital (Iola)

Kentucky

The Medical Center at Bowling Green (Elizabeth)

Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center

Monroe County Medical Center (Tompkinsville)

Rockcastle County Hospital (Mount Vernon)

University of Louisville Hospital

Louisiana

University Medical Center New Orleans

Jennings American Legion Hospital

West Carroll Memorial Hospital (Oak Grove)

Winn Parish Medical Center (Winnfield)

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport

Riverside Medical Center (Franklinton)

Hardtner Medical Center (Olla)

Maryland

UMD Prince George's Hospital Center (Cheverly)

Laurel Regional Medical Center

Massachusetts

Athol Memorial Hospital

Michigan

Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit)

Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital-Warren Campus

Detroit Receiving Hospital

Sparrow Clinton Hospital (St. Johns)

Mississippi

University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson)

Merit Health Biloxi

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport

George Regional Health System (Lucedale)

Forrest General Hospital (Hattiesburg)

Crossgates River Oaks Hospital (Brandon)

Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto (Southaven)

Missouri

Texas County Memorial Hospital (Houston)

Cox Medical Centers (Springfield)

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital

Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center

Perry County Memorial Hospital (Perryville)

Nebraska

Avera St. Anthony's Hospital (O'Neill)

Nevada

Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center (Las Vegas)

University Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

St. Rose Dominican Hospitals-Siena Campus (Henderson)

Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

New Jersey

St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center (Paterson)

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Rahway

Trinitas Regional Medical Center (Elizabeth)

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus)

Hackettstown Medical Center

New York

Hudson Regional Hospital (Secaucus)

The University Hospital (Newark)

Rehoboth Mckinley Christian Health Care Services (Gallup )

Carlsbad Medical Center (Carlsbad)

Mountain View Regional Medical Center (Las Cruces)

Albany Medical Center Hospital

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

Nassau University Medical Center (East Meadow)

Richmond University Medical Center (New York City)

Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare (Utica)

Brooklyn Hospital Center-Downtown Campus (New York City)

Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)

Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center (New York City)

Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital (Mount Vernon)

Columbia Memorial Hospital (Hudson)

Olean General Hospital

Jacobi Medical Center (New York City)

Elmhurst Hospital Center

Bassett Healthcare (Cooperstown)

Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue)

Eastern Niagara Hospital (Lockport)

Flushing Hospital Medical Center

NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island (New York City)

Mount Sinai South Nassau (Oceanside)

Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center (New York City)

Kings County Hospital Center (New York City)

Bellevue Hospital Center (New York City)

Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (New York City)

Unity Hospital (Rochester)

Queens Hospital Center (Jamaica)

Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (New York City)

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)

Harlem Hospital Center (New York City)

St. Elizabeth Medical Center (Utica)

Mercy Medical Center (Rockville Centre)

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center (West Islip)

Catholic Health Services of Long Island St. Joseph Hospital (Bethpage)

SUNY/Downstate University Hospital Of Brooklyn (New York City)

St. John's Episcopal Hospital at South Shore (Far Rockaway)

Interfaith Medical Center (New York City)

St. Barnabas Hospital (New York City)

North Carolina

Vidant Medical Center (Greenville)

Onslow Memorial Hospital (Jacksonville)

Wilson Medical Center

Ohio

Clinton Memorial Hospital (Wilmington)

Adams County Regional Medical Center (Seaman)

Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon)

Oklahoma

Comanche County Memorial Hospital (Lawton)

University of Oklahoma Medical Center (Oklahoma City)

AllianceHealth Midwest (Midwest City)

Oregon

Columbia Memorial Hospital (Astoria )

Pennsylvania

Schuylkill Medical Center - South Jackson Street (Pottsville)

Brandywine Hospital (Coatesville)

Puerto Rico

Hospital Pavia Santurce (San Juan)

San Luke's Memorial Hospital (Ponce)

HIMA San Pablo Bayamon

Manati Medical Center Dr. Otero Lopez

Doctors' Center Hospital (Manati)

HIMA San Pablo-Caguas

South Carolina

The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg & Calhoun

Trident Medical Center (Charleston)

Tennessee

Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville

Metro Nashville General Hospital

Regional One Health (Memphis)

Rhea Medical Center (Dayton)

Texas

Medical Center Hospital (Odessa)

HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe (Conroe)

Huntsville Memorial Hospital (Huntsville)

Coleman County Medical Center

Virgin Islands

The Roy Lester Schneider Hospital (St. Thomas)

Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center (St. Croix)

Virginia

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital (Rocky Mount)

Washington

Tri-State Memorial Hospital (Clarkston)

West Virginia

Ohio Valley Medical Center (Wheeling)

Wheeling Hospital

Raleigh General Hospital (Beckley)

Wyoming

Community Hospital (Torrington)

