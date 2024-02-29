4 fastest-growing health careers

Within healthcare, several careers have the highest projected growth rates from 2022 to 2032.

The finding, recently published in Forbes, is based on an analysis of the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the three health careers slated to grow the fastest, along with their projected growth rate and 2022 annual median wage, according to the analysis:

Note: This list is not exhaustive and does not include all jobs slated for high growth rates.

Nurse practitioners

Growth rate (2022-32): 45%

Annual median wage: $121,610

Medical and health services managers

Growth rate (2022-32): 28%

Annual median wage: $104,830

Epidemiologists

Growth rate (2022-32): 27%

Annual median wage: $78,520

Physician assistants

Growth rate (2022-32): 27%

Annual median wage: $126,010