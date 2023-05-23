35 systems among Forbes' best employers for new grads

Forbes recognized 35 health systems on its annual list of "America's Best Employers for New Grads," released May 23.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list, which is based on survey results from more than 28,000 young and early-career professionals in the U.S. working at companies with at least 1,000 employees. The survey asked respondents to rate their employer in various areas, including reputation, salary, quality of work and career advancement opportunities. Respondents were also asked to evaluate other employers in their industry. The 300 companies with the highest scores made Forbes' list.

The 35 health systems on the list, along with their respective rankings:

4. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

6. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

14. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

17. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

20. Boston Children's Hospital

23. WakeMed (Raleigh, N.C)

25. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

29. Houston Methodist

34. Cincinnati Children's

51. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

57. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

60. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

69. University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics (Iowa City)

86. University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)

97. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

99. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

103. The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

104. HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)

109. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

112. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

120. Cleveland Clinic

121. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

126. OhioHealth (Columbus)

132. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

135. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

142. Baptist Health (Louisville, Ky.)

150. Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.)

156. BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.)

162. CoxHealth (Springfield, Mo.)

174. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

179. Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.)

183. Franciscan Health (Mishawaka, Ind.)

184. Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.)

185. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center

186. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)



View the full list here.