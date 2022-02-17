34 states where child care costs more than college tuition 

- Small
The annual expense of child care for an infant exceeds the annual cost of in-state tuition at a public four-year university in 34 states, according to the most recent data from the Economic Policy Institute.
At this point in the pandemic, healthcare is among the top three industries when it comes to people quitting or changing jobs. The quality and cost of child care is top of mind for healthcare decision-makers given its strength as a determining factor to push people from the U.S. labor force. Mothers continue to shoulder the majority of family caregiving responsibilities, making child care a heavier tip of the scale for healthcare, where women make up the majority of the front-line workforce (66 percent) and managers (59 percent), according to research from McKinsey.
Infant care expenses exceed college tuition in 34 states and Washington, D.C. Below is each state ranked by how much infant care costs exceed or compare to the cost of tuition at a four-year public university, along with the median family income in each state and infant care as a share of income.
Washington, D.C.
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 421.2 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $24,243
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $5,756
Median family income: $84,892
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 28.6 percent
Wyoming
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 239.6 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $10,647
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $4,443
Median family income: $71,611
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 14.9 percent
Washington
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 213.1 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $14,554
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $6,830
Median family income: $72,124
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 20.2 percent
California
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 211.3 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $16,945
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $8,020
Median family income: $68,034
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 24.9 percent
Florida
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 207.3 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $9,238
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $4,455
Median family income: $53,859
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 17.2 percent
New York
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 193.9 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $15,394
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $7,938
Median family income: $69,651
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 22.1 percent
Nevada
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 192.7 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $11,408
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $5,920
Median family income: $57,057
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 20 percent
Alaska
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 167.8 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $12,120
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $7,221
Median family income: $71,746
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 16.9 percent
Maryland
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 165.1 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $15,335
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $9,289
Median family income: $87,119
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 17.6 percent
Massachusetts
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 163.7 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $20,913
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $12,778
Median family income: $92,108
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 22.7 percent
Colorado
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 160.6 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $15,325
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $9,540
Median family income: $73,048
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 21 percent
Nebraska
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 153.5 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $12,571
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $8,188
Median family income: $65,534
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 19.2 percent
Utah
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 151.7 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $9,945
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $6,557
Median family income: $71,094
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 14 percent
Wisconsin
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 148.3 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $12,567
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $8,475
Median family income: $67,786
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 18.5 percent
Minnesota
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 143.3 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $16,087
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $11,226
Median family income: $75,756
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 21.2 percent
Hawaii
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 141.4 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $13,731
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $9,709
Median family income: $85,854
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 16 percent
Montana
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 140.3 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $9,518
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $6,783
Median family income: $57,815
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 16.5 percent
Indiana
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 139.5 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $12,612
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $9,038
Median family income: $57,254
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 22 percent
Oregon
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 131.4 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $13,616
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $10,363
Median family income: $61,447
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 22.2 percent
North Carolina
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 128.9 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $9,480
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $7,354
Median family income: $53,249
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 17.8 percent
Kansas
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 128.4 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $11,222
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $8,737
Median family income: $61,914
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 18.1 percent
New Mexico
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 128.3 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $8,617
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $6,718
Median family income: $47,115
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 18.3 percent
Connecticut
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 125.5 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $15,501
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $12,355
Median family income: $84,824
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 18.3 percent
Missouri
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 119.7 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $10,041
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $8,387
Median family income: $58,329
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 17.2 percent
Georgia
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 118.4 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $8,530
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $7,206
Median family income: $55,117
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 15.5 percent
Iowa
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 118.4 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $10,378
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $8,766
Median family income: $67,854
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 15.3 percent
North Dakota
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 118.3 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $9,091
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $7,687
Median family income: $72,213
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 12.6 percent
West Virginia
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 114.7 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $8,736
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $7,619
Median family income: $51,210
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 17.1 percent
Oklahoma
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 112.5 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $8,576
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $7,623
Median family income: $53,061
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 16.2 percent
Rhode Island
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 111.9 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $13,696
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $12,239
Median family income: $66,928
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 20.5 percent
Virginia
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 111.3 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $14,063
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $12,637
Median family income: $77,325
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 18.2 percent
Delaware
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 110.2 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $11,021
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $9,999
Median family income: $68,827
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 16 percent
Texas
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 107.8 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $9,324
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $8,645
Median family income: $59,440
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 15.7 percent
Arizona
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 103.7 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $10,948
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $10,557
Median family income: $55,386
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 19.8 percent
Idaho
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 103.1 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $7,474
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $7,247
Median family income: $56,056
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 13.3 percent
Illinois
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 98.8 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $13,802
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $13,971
Median family income: $68,751
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 20.1 percent
Maine
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 97.8 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $9,449
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $9,664
Median family income: $62,744
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 15.1 percent
Ohio
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 96.7 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $9,697
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $10,026
Median family income: $57,283
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 16.9 percent
New Jersey
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 95.3 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $12,988
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $13,633
Median family income: $88,898
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 14.6 percent
Tennessee
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 91.2 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $8,732
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $9,574
Median family income: $52,325
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 16.7 percent
Michigan
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 87.3 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $10,861
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $12,435
Median family income: $57,054
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 19 percent
Louisiana
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 84.3 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $7,724
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $9,165
Median family income: $53,042
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 14.6 percent
Arkansas
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 84.2 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $6,890
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $8,187
Median family income: $47,126
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 14.6 percent
Pennsylvania
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 81.5 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $11,842
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $14,534
Median family income: $67,828
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 17.5 percent
New Hampshire
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 80.2 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $12,791
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $15,949
Median family income: $83,565
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 15.3 percent
Vermont
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 79.6 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $12,812
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $16,103
Median family income: $69,962
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 18.3 percent
South Dakota
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 76.2 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $6,511
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $8,540
Median family income: $63,730
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 10.2 percent
Mississippi
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 68.1 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $5,436
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $7,980
Median family income: $46,656
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 11.7 percent
Kentucky
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 61.8 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $6,411
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $10,365
Median family income: $53,944
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 11.9 percent
Alabama
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 61.1 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $6,001
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $9,827
Median family income: $50,335
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 11.9 percent
South Carolina
Infant care costs as a share of public college tuition: 55.7 percent
Average annual cost of infant care: $7,007
In-state tuition for four-year public college: $12,579
Median family income: $51,996
Infant care costs as a share of median family income: 13.5 percent